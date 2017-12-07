Download App
Range Rover Velar launched in India: Price, Specification and Features

रेंज रोवर ने भारत में पेश की चौथी एसयूवी कार Velar, कीमत 78.83 लाख रुपए से शुरू

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 11:57 AM IST
Range Rover Velar launched in India: Price, Specification and Features
Range Rover Velar
भारत में रेंज रोवर फैमिली की चौथी एसयूवी कार Range Rover Velar पेश की है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 78.83 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) रखी गई है। कार के लिए बुकिंग भी शुरू हो चुकी है और इसकी डिलीवरी जनवरी 2018 के आखिरी तक होने लगेगी। 

कार में इंजन के तीन विकल्प -2-लीटर पेट्रोल, 2-लीटर डीजल और 3-लीटर डीजल दिए गए हैं। ये तीनों इंजन क्रमश: 247 बीएचपी, 177 बीएचपी और 296 बीएचपी की पावर जेनरेट करते हैं। तीनों ही इंजन S, SE और HSE वैरिएंट में उपलब्ध होंगे। 
आगे पढ़ें

ये हैं कार के फीचर्स
range rover range rover velar range rover suv

Honda Recalls 22,834 units of City, Jazz and Accord in India To Fix Faulty Airbag
Car Diary

होंडा ने वापस मंगाई 22 हजार से ज्यादा गाड़ियां, कहीं आपकी भी तो नहीं?

जिन कारों में कमी पाई गई है उनमें साल 2013 में निर्मित होंडा सिटी, Jazz और Accord मॉडल शामिल हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang Coming In 2019
Car Diary

फोर्ड लेकर आ रही अपनी सबसे पावरफुल कार, ऐसा होगा इसका इंजन

17 जनवरी 2018

Land Rover introduced 2018 Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition in India
Car Diary

लैंड रोवर ने लॉन्च की नई दमदार कार, कीमत 50.20 लाख रुपए

17 जनवरी 2018

Rolls-Royce Electric car to have 500 km range
Car Diary

रोल्स रॉयल ला रही Phantom इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्ज होकर चलेगी 500 किमी.

16 जनवरी 2018

2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched in India with new features
Car Diary

2018 इसुजु डी-मैक्स वी-क्रॉस भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 14.31 लाख से शुरू

16 जनवरी 2018

Pete Performance Maruti Baleno RS Modified is Most Powerful
Car Diary

30 हजार खर्च कर बना दी देश की सबसे पावरफुल मारुति सुजुकी Baleno

17 दिसंबर 2017

French automaker Peugeot working on Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza challengers in India
Car Diary

मारुति सुजुकी को टक्कर देने आ रही ये कंपनी, लाएगी स्विफ्ट, डिजायर और विटारा जैसी कार

2 जनवरी 2018

Renault will show Kwid-based compact SUV at 2018 Auto Expo
Car Diary

Kwid के प्लेटफॉर्म पर बनी एसयूवी ला रही Renault, ऑटो एक्सपो में होगी पेश

10 जनवरी 2018

Hyundai India will launch 7-Seater Creta SUV to challenge Tata Hexa and Mahindra XUV500
Car Diary

7 सीटर Creta लाएगी हुंडई, महिंद्रा XUV और टाटा हेक्सा को मिलेगी टक्कर

2 जनवरी 2018

Honda and Tata Motors announced Price Hike upto 32000 rupees in India
Car Diary

होंडा और टाटा ने भी बढ़ाई कार की कीमत, 32000 तक हो गई महंगी

11 जनवरी 2018

बड़े लॉन्च के बाद भी मार्केट में फ्लॉप हो गईं ये कारें, लोगों ने किया नापसंद

मार्केट में ऐसी कई कारें है जिन्होंने ऑटो कंपनियों को ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाया।

20 जनवरी 2018

know the reasons why Car Engine gets Seize special story 1:28

लापरवाही बरती तो हो सकता है गाड़ी का इंजन सीज, जानिए सभी कारण

16 जनवरी 2018

This is how you can get discounts and buy cheaper car in January 2018 Special story 1:28

इन बातों का ध्यान रखकर जनवरी में भी खरीद सकते हैं सस्ती कार

15 जनवरी 2018

electric car Earth-1 can be folded and is like a real-life Transformers special story 1:01

'Transformers' से इंस्पायर्ड फोल्ड होने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार Earth-1 जल्द दौड़ेगी सड़कों पर...

9 जनवरी 2018

Tata Motors Nano car may become history in Indian market special story 2:11

क्या इतिहास बन जाएगी देश की सबसे सस्ती कार टाटा नैनो ?

27 नवंबर 2017

