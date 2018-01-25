अपना शहर चुनें

मारुति सुजुकी ला रही पहली इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी, ऑटो एक्सपो में होगी पेश

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 11:33 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki to introduce First Electric Concept car at Auto Expo 2018 in India
Maruti Suzuki e-survivor
मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया साल 2020 में देश में इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन पेश करने की अपनी योजना के तहत आगामी ऑटो एक्सपो में एक कॉन्सेप्ट इलेक्ट्रिक कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी ई-सर्वाइवर प्रदर्शित करेगी।

मारुति ने एक बयान में बताया कि कंपनी की अपने पवेलियन में एरेना, नेक्सा तथा मोटरस्पोर्ट्स जोन्स में 18 से अधिक वाहनों को प्रदर्शित करने की योजना के तहत कॉन्सेप्ट कार को प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा। ऑटो एक्सपो में कंपनी का पवेलियन 4,200 वर्गमीटर दायरे में फैला होगा।

कंपनी ने बताया कि यह एक कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी के लिए डिजाइन स्टडी मॉडल है, जो सुजुकी के शानदार 4डब्ल्यूडी (4 व्हील ड्राइव) विरासत को आगे बढ़ाएगा। ई-सर्वाइवर मारुति सुजुकी की भारत में ईवी के समस्त जीवन चक्र के विकास में मदद करने की प्रतिबद्धता का संकेतक है, जिसमें पुर्जों का स्थानीय विनिर्माण, चार्जिंग इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर तथा बैटरियों का पुनर्चक्रण शामिल है।
maruti suzuki swift future-s e-survivor auto expo

