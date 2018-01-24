Download App
हुंडई क्रेटा को टक्कर देने आ रही होंडा HR-V, लॉन्चिंग से पहले फीचर्स हुए लीक

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:43 AM IST
Honda planning to launch HR-V in India to rival Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur
honda hrv
जापान की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी होंडा भारत में नई कार HR-V लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है। इस कार का सीधा मुकाबला हुंडई क्रेटा, रेनो कैप्टर और आने वाली निसान Kicks जैसी कारों से रहेगा। कार को आधिकारिक तौर पर पेश किए जाने से पहले ही इसकी तस्वीर और फीचर्स ऑनलाइन लीक हो गए हैं। यह कार 2018 के आखिरी या 2019 की शुरुआत में आने की उम्मीद है। 

जापान के घरेलू बाजार में इस कार का नाम होंडा Vezel है। हालांकि भारतीय बाजार में नाम बदल दिया जाएगा। होंडा सिटी फेसलिफ्ट की तरह इसमें भी कंपनी की लेटेस्ट डिजाइन लैंगवेड का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। कार में दिए गए बड़े ग्रिल पर होंडा का लोगो लगा होगा। 
कार का इंजन और फीचर्स
honda hr-v honda india creta captur

