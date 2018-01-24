अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Automobiles ›   Car Diary ›   Ford Endeavour introduced with electric panoramic sunroof feature

इस नए फीचर के साथ लॉन्च हुई नई फोर्ड Endeavour, कीमत में कोई बदलाव नहीं

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 01:12 PM IST
Ford Endeavour introduced with electric panoramic sunroof feature
Ford Endeavour
अमेरिका की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी फोर्ड ने अपनी Endeavour कार को बदलाव के साथ पेश किया है। कंपनी ने फोर्ड एंडेवर कार के 2.2 लीटर मॉडल को इलेक्ट्रिक पैनारोमिक सनरूफ के साथ उतारा है। 2.2 लीटर वाले साधारण वैरिएंट की तरह इसकी कीमत भी 29.57 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) रखी है। इसके अलावा कार में किसी भी प्रकार का कॉस्मेटिक या मकैनिकल बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। 

कार में पहले वाला ही 2198 सीसी, चार सिलिंडर TDCi डीजल इंजन दिया जाएगा। यह 158 बीचपी की पावर और 385 एनएम का टॉर्क जेनरेट करेगा। इंजन को 6-स्पीड ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स के साथ जोड़ा गया है। कंपनी दावा करती है कि कार 12.62 किमी. प्रति लीटर का माइलेज देगी। 

RELATED

लेटेस्ट जेनरेशन की फोर्ड एंडेवर को साल 2016 में लॉन्च किया गया था। प्रीमियम एसयूवी सेगमेंट में इस कार का मुकाबला टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर, स्कोडा कॉडिएक और इसुजू MU-X जैसी कारों से रहता है। कार में बोल्ड व एग्रेसिव डिजाइन लैंगवेज के अलावा प्रोजेक्टर हेडलैंप, एलईडी डीआरएल (डे-टाइम रनिंग लाइट) जैसे फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। इसमें 8-इंच का टचस्क्रीन इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम दिया गया है। 
ford endeavour ford endeavour toyota fortuner

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

film review of deepika padukone film padmaavat
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Maruti Suzuki to Launch 4 new car in upcoming 12-18 Months
Car Diary

2018 स्विफ्ट से लेकर सियाज तक, मारुति सुजुकी ला रही चार नई कार

आगामी नौ से 14 फरवरी को आयोजित हो रहे ऑटो एक्सपो में कंपनी अपने लोकप्रिय हैचबैक स्विफ्ट का ऑल-न्यू वर्जन लाएगी।

23 जनवरी 2018

Honda Recalls 22,834 units of City, Jazz and Accord in India To Fix Faulty Airbag
Car Diary

होंडा ने वापस मंगाई 22 हजार से ज्यादा गाड़ियां, कहीं आपकी भी तो नहीं?

22 जनवरी 2018

Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang Coming In 2019
Car Diary

फोर्ड लेकर आ रही अपनी सबसे पावरफुल कार, ऐसा होगा इसका इंजन

17 जनवरी 2018

Land Rover introduced 2018 Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition in India
Car Diary

लैंड रोवर ने लॉन्च की नई दमदार कार, कीमत 50.20 लाख रुपए

17 जनवरी 2018

Pete Performance Maruti Baleno RS Modified is Most Powerful
Car Diary

30 हजार खर्च कर बना दी देश की सबसे पावरफुल मारुति सुजुकी Baleno

17 दिसंबर 2017

French automaker Peugeot working on Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza challengers in India
Car Diary

मारुति सुजुकी को टक्कर देने आ रही ये कंपनी, लाएगी स्विफ्ट, डिजायर और विटारा जैसी कार

2 जनवरी 2018

Renault will show Kwid-based compact SUV at 2018 Auto Expo
Car Diary

Kwid के प्लेटफॉर्म पर बनी एसयूवी ला रही Renault, ऑटो एक्सपो में होगी पेश

10 जनवरी 2018

Hyundai India will launch 7-Seater Creta SUV to challenge Tata Hexa and Mahindra XUV500
Car Diary

7 सीटर Creta लाएगी हुंडई, महिंद्रा XUV और टाटा हेक्सा को मिलेगी टक्कर

2 जनवरी 2018

Hyundai will increase prices upto 2 percent from January 2018
Car Diary

Eon से लेकर Creta तक, हुंडई बढ़ाने जा रही अपनी कारों के दाम, अब इतने में मिलेंगी

21 दिसंबर 2017

Japanese automaker Toyota Loses Prius Trademark in India
Car Diary

कार का नाम Prius नहीं रख पाएगी टोयोटा, दिल्ली के इन दो बिजनेसमैन से हारी कंपनी

21 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

बड़े लॉन्च के बाद भी मार्केट में फ्लॉप हो गईं ये कारें, लोगों ने किया नापसंद

मार्केट में ऐसी कई कारें है जिन्होंने ऑटो कंपनियों को ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाया।

20 जनवरी 2018

know the reasons why Car Engine gets Seize special story 1:28

लापरवाही बरती तो हो सकता है गाड़ी का इंजन सीज, जानिए सभी कारण

16 जनवरी 2018

This is how you can get discounts and buy cheaper car in January 2018 Special story 1:28

इन बातों का ध्यान रखकर जनवरी में भी खरीद सकते हैं सस्ती कार

15 जनवरी 2018

electric car Earth-1 can be folded and is like a real-life Transformers special story 1:01

'Transformers' से इंस्पायर्ड फोल्ड होने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार Earth-1 जल्द दौड़ेगी सड़कों पर...

9 जनवरी 2018

Tata Motors Nano car may become history in Indian market special story 2:11

क्या इतिहास बन जाएगी देश की सबसे सस्ती कार टाटा नैनो ?

27 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang Coming In 2019
Car Diary

फोर्ड लेकर आ रही अपनी सबसे पावरफुल कार, ऐसा होगा इसका इंजन

17 जनवरी 2018

Passenger Vehicle Car sales in october 2017 Registered Down in India
Car Diary

फेस्टिव सीजन के बावजूद कार कंपनियों को हाथ लगी निराशा

2 नवंबर 2017

Ford EcoSport 2017 Features Leaked ahead of Launch Date in 9th November
Car Diary

लीक हुए फोर्ड EcoSport 2017 के फीचर्स, अगले महीने होनी है लॉन्चिंग

25 अक्टूबर 2017

Mahindra and Mahindra Top in 2017 Sales Satisfation Index, beat Toyota and Ford
Auto News

Toyota और Ford को पछाड़ महिंद्रा बनी ग्राहकों को संतुष्ट करने वाली नंबर 1 कार कंपनी

16 अक्टूबर 2017

Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company announced three years partnership
Automobiles

महिंद्रा और फोर्ड के बीच तीन साल की पार्ट्नरशिप, मिलकर बनाएंगी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन

19 सितंबर 2017

Hyundai india is number one car exporter automobile company in india
Auto News

मारुति नहीं हुंडई है भारत की नंबर वन निर्यातक कार कंपनी

23 अप्रैल 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.