Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Automobiles ›   Bike Diary ›   Suzuki will unveil Burgman Street scooter at 2018 Auto Expo

होंडा ग्राजिया को टक्कर देने सुजुकी ला रही ये दमदार स्कूटर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 02:50 PM IST
Suzuki will unveil Burgman Street scooter at 2018 Auto Expo
Burgman Street scooter
दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी सुजुकी जल्द ही होंडा के पॉपुलर हो रहे स्कूटर ग्राजिया को टक्कर देने के लिए नया स्कूटर लॉन्च करने जा रही है। स्कूटर को फरवरी में होने वाले ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में पेश किया जा सकता है। Burgman Street नाम के इस स्कूटर पहली तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही हैं। हालांकि स्कूटर के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी सामने नहीं आ पाई हैं। 

125 सीसी सेगमेंट में कंपनी के पास पहले से ही Access 125 स्कूटर मौजूद है। ऐसे में कहा जा रहा है कि इसमें 150 सीसी का इंजन दिया जा सकता है। इस तरह यह देश के सबसे पावरफुल स्कूटर सेगमेंट में शामिल हो जाएगा। 150 सीसी सेगमेंट में अभी अप्रिलिया एसआर 150 और पियाजियो वेस्पा VX150 स्कूटर आते हैं। 

RELATED

सुजुकी अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहले से Burgman मैक्सी-स्कूटर की बिक्री करती है। यह स्कूटर 125 सीसी से 650 सीसी की रेंज में आता है। हालांकि भारतीय बाजार के लिए किफायती वर्जन ही आने की उम्मीद है। अगर कंपनी 150 सीसी वर्जन लाती है तो सरकार के नियम के मुताबिक, इसमें एंटी-लॉक ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम फीचर देना अनिवार्य होगा। 
suzuki burgman street auto expo honda grazia

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Recruitment of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: JPSC ने डॉक्टर के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban in gujrat but ghoomar performed for pm modi benjamin netanyahu
Bollywood

अहमदाबाद में 'घूमर' गाने से पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, गुजरात में बैन है 'पद्मावत'

18 जनवरी 2018

confirmed alia bhatt breakup with sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

क्या सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया, मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ तस्वीरें तो यही कहती हैं

18 जनवरी 2018

kumkum bhagya Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram
Television

पुलिसवाले ने इस एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर आपको भी आ जाएगी शर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Ducati India Launched Scrambler Mach 2.0 in India, Priced 8.52 lakh
Bike Diary

डुकाटी ने भारत में अपनी सबसे सस्ती बाइक का नया वर्जन किया लॉन्च

कंपनी ने साल 2017 के अंत में अपनी एंट्री लेवल बाइक Scrambler का नया वैरिएंट लॉन्च किया है।

12 दिसंबर 2017

Royal Enfield Stealth Black Classic 500 NSG Commandos Sold out in 15 seconds
Bike Diary

15 सेकेंड में ही बिक गई सारी रॉयल एनफील्ड Stealth Black बाइक, ये थी खास वजह

15 दिसंबर 2017

Hero MotoCorp to increase the prices of all models from January 2018
Bike Diary

हीरो बढ़ाने जा रही बाइक्स की कीमत, जनवरी से हो जाएगी इतनी महंगी

24 दिसंबर 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra Working on a new BSA motorcycle
Bike Diary

BSA ब्रांड की मोटरसाइकिल भारत में लॉन्च करेगी महिंद्रा, कंपनी ने की घोषणा

26 दिसंबर 2017

Zero Motorcycles announced updated range with extended range and faster charging
Bike Diary

इस कंपनी ने उतारी शानदार इलेक्ट्रिक मोटरसाइकिल, एक बार चार्ज होकर चलेगी 350 किमी.

24 अक्टूबर 2017

Ducati India Launched Scrambler Mach 2.0 in India, Priced 8.52 lakh
Bike Diary

डुकाटी ने भारत में अपनी सबसे सस्ती बाइक का नया वर्जन किया लॉन्च

12 दिसंबर 2017

Royal Enfield new bike Interceptor 750 may Debut on November 7 at EICMA
Bike Diary

जल्द आने वाली है Royal Enfield की ये नई 'बुलेट', इसमें होगा 750cc का दमदार इंजन

26 सितंबर 2017

Royal Enfield Stealth Black Classic 500 NSG Commandos Sold out in 15 seconds
Bike Diary

15 सेकेंड में ही बिक गई सारी रॉयल एनफील्ड Stealth Black बाइक, ये थी खास वजह

15 दिसंबर 2017

Bollywood Actor R Madhavan Buys Indian Roadmaster Cruiser Bike This Diwali
Bike Diary

एक्टर आर माधवन ने खरीदी शानदार फीचर्स वाली ये बाइक, कीमत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान

24 अक्टूबर 2017

Hero MotoCorp will Launch 125cc scooter on December 18
Bike Diary

हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ला रही ये 125सीसी स्कूटर, ये होगी इसकी कीमत

23 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Toyota and Suzuki Tie up to Bring Electric Cars in India by 2020
Car Diary

अब सुजुकी भी बनाएगी भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार, टोयोटा से मिलाया हाथ

19 नवंबर 2017

this bike's price is ledd then 1 lakh
Kanpur

1 लाख से भी कम में मिलेगी ये बेहतरीन क्रूजर बाइक, फीचर्स की है भरमार और माइलेज भी है कमाल

17 नवंबर 2017

Suzuki Intruder 150 will soon Launch FI version in India
Bike Diary

फ्यूल इंजेक्शन वर्जन में आने वाली है सुजुकी इंट्रूडर 150, बजाज एवेंजर से है मुकाबला

17 नवंबर 2017

Japanese auto maker Toyota calls Suzuki a Master in Indian Market
Auto News

Toyota ने Suzuki को बताया भारतीय बाजार का 'मास्टर', कहा- उनसे सीखने की जरूरत

26 अक्टूबर 2017

Suzuki showcases two Ignis based concepts cars in indonesia auto show
Auto News

सुजुकी ने ऑफरोडिंग के लिए पेश किया इग्नीस का नया कॉन्सेप्ट वेरिएंट

12 अगस्त 2017

suzuki revealed new 2017 swift sport
Auto News

नई Swift स्पोर्ट 2017 से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, शानदार है कार का डिजाइन

26 जुलाई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.