अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Automobiles ›   Bike Diary ›   Hero MotoCorp to Launch Xtreme 200 in India on January 30

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगी हीरो Xtreme 200, ऐसे होंगे फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:21 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Xtreme 200 in India on January 30
Hero Xtreme 200s
दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने आखिरकार अपनी Xtreme 200 बाइक की लॉन्चिंग डेट का खुलासा किया है। कंपनी ने एक टीजर वीडियो के जरिए बताया कि इस बाइक को 30 जनवरी को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। 

यह एनिमिटेड वीडियो दरअसल एक मीडिया इनवाइट है। बाइक को दिल्ली में होने वाले एक इवेंट में लॉन्च किया जाएगा। हीरो एक्सट्रीम 200S को पहली बार 2016 में हुए ऑटो एक्सपो में दिखाया गया था। उस समय कंपनी ने XF3R और HX250 जैसे दूसरे कॉन्सेप्ट मॉडल भी पेश किए थे। 

RELATED

बाइक में 200 सीसी का सिंगल सिलिंडर, एयर कूल्ड इंजन दिया जाएगा। यह 18.2 बीएचपी की पावर और 17.2 एनएम का टॉर्क जेनरेट करेगा। इंजन को 5-स्पीड गियरबॉक्स से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसकी कीमत 90 हजार से 1 लाख रुपए तक हो सकती है। बाइक के दोनों ही व्हील में डिस्क ब्रेक दिए गए हैं। बाइक की लीक तस्वीरों से पता लगता है कि इसमें सिंगल चैनल एबीएस (एंटी लॉक ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम) भी दिया जाएगा। 
hero hero motocorp xtreme 200 auto expo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra is annoyed with Akshay Kumar for Pad Man releasing
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दूर होते ही 'अय्यारी' से टकराई 'पैडमैन', भड़के सिद्धार्थ ने अक्षय पर निकाला गुस्सा

25 जनवरी 2018

Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari to file a PIL against sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

माफी के बावजूद सिद्धार्थ पर FIR करवाएंगे मनोज तिवारी, Bigg Boss में बोले थे विवादित बोल

25 जनवरी 2018

Something about the sridevi lips strikingly different
Bollywood

होठ की सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया श्रीदेवी का चेहरा, पति के साथ ईवेंट में पहुंची तो सच्चाई आई सामने

25 जनवरी 2018

ajay devgan home production film eela kajol begins shooting
Bollywood

काजोल के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, 8 साल बाद फिर से बनेंगी 'सिंगल मदर'

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat attack a school bus angry bollywood reaction
Bollywood

पद्मावत विवाद: स्कूल बस पर हमले से बॉलीवुड नाराज, कहा- 'वोटर्स इस खबर को याद रखेंगे'

25 जनवरी 2018

Photos being viral of this beautiful sheer or eunuch
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत किन्नर, इसके आगे बॉलीवुड की हसीनाएं भी पड़ी फीकी

25 जनवरी 2018

Job fair will be organized on 25 and 31 January in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, registration online
Job Alert

10वीं से स्नातक तक के छात्रों के लिए नौकरी का मौका, ऑनलाइन यहां करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

25 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Zoological Survey of India for Research Associate and other posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: जूलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया में रिसर्च एसोसिएट बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

25 जनवरी 2018

karan johar announces release date of student of the year 2
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, पोस्टर में दिखा टाइगर का बागी अंदाज

25 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Hero MotoCorp set to showcase 300cc XF3R sportsbike
Bike Diary

बजाज डोमिनार को टक्कर देने हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ला रही ये 300सीसी स्पोर्ट्सबाइक

इस बाइक का सीधा मुकाबला बजाज डोमिनार और जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली बीएमडब्ल्यू G310 R से रहेगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

Suzuki will unveil Burgman Street scooter at 2018 Auto Expo
Bike Diary

होंडा ग्राजिया को टक्कर देने सुजुकी ला रही ये दमदार स्कूटर

18 जनवरी 2018

Hero MotoCorp to increase the prices of all models from January 2018
Bike Diary

हीरो बढ़ाने जा रही बाइक्स की कीमत, जनवरी से हो जाएगी इतनी महंगी

24 दिसंबर 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra Working on a new BSA motorcycle
Bike Diary

BSA ब्रांड की मोटरसाइकिल भारत में लॉन्च करेगी महिंद्रा, कंपनी ने की घोषणा

26 दिसंबर 2017

Zero Motorcycles announced updated range with extended range and faster charging
Bike Diary

इस कंपनी ने उतारी शानदार इलेक्ट्रिक मोटरसाइकिल, एक बार चार्ज होकर चलेगी 350 किमी.

24 अक्टूबर 2017

Ducati India Launched Scrambler Mach 2.0 in India, Priced 8.52 lakh
Bike Diary

डुकाटी ने भारत में अपनी सबसे सस्ती बाइक का नया वर्जन किया लॉन्च

12 दिसंबर 2017

Royal Enfield new bike Interceptor 750 may Debut on November 7 at EICMA
Bike Diary

जल्द आने वाली है Royal Enfield की ये नई 'बुलेट', इसमें होगा 750cc का दमदार इंजन

26 सितंबर 2017

Royal Enfield Stealth Black Classic 500 NSG Commandos Sold out in 15 seconds
Bike Diary

15 सेकेंड में ही बिक गई सारी रॉयल एनफील्ड Stealth Black बाइक, ये थी खास वजह

15 दिसंबर 2017

Bollywood Actor R Madhavan Buys Indian Roadmaster Cruiser Bike This Diwali
Bike Diary

एक्टर आर माधवन ने खरीदी शानदार फीचर्स वाली ये बाइक, कीमत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान

24 अक्टूबर 2017

Related Videos

27 साल से कम उम्र वालों के लिए NTPC में हैं नौकरियां

करियर प्लस के इस बुलेटिन में हम आपको देंगे जानकारी लेटेस्ट सरकारी नौकरियों की, करेंट अफेयर्स के बारे में जिनके बारे में आपसे सरकारी नौकरियों की परीक्षाओं या इंटरव्यू में सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं और साथ ही आपको जानकारी देंगे एक खास शख्सियत के बारे में।

25 जनवरी 2018

Manoj muntashir narrated the famous dialoges, video goes viral 1:13

दमदार डायलॉग कैसे किसी फिल्म को बनाते हैं हिट, समझिए कलम के बाहुबली से

25 जनवरी 2018

Two miscreants carried out robbery at the service center of bank of Baroda in Faridabad 1:13

24 सेकेंड में तमंचे की नोक पर दिया लूट को अंजाम, देखिए Video

25 जनवरी 2018

SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON will appear on 31 january 3:10

31 जनवरी को नजर आएगा ‘सुपर ब्लू ब्लड मून’, यहां जानें खासियत

25 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH AT PADMAVAT SCREENING SECRET SUPERSTAR IN CHINA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका-रणवीर की खुल्लम-खुल्ला मोहब्बत!

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Hero MotoCorp set to showcase 300cc XF3R sportsbike
Bike Diary

बजाज डोमिनार को टक्कर देने हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ला रही ये 300सीसी स्पोर्ट्सबाइक

23 जनवरी 2018

Kargil hero is now winning wars on the virtual battlefield
India News

कारगिल के लड़ाकों ने जीता साइबर युद्ध, चाइनीज हैकर्स को दी मात

22 जनवरी 2018

Hero MotoCorp to increase the prices of all models from January 2018
Bike Diary

हीरो बढ़ाने जा रही बाइक्स की कीमत, जनवरी से हो जाएगी इतनी महंगी

24 दिसंबर 2017

Hero MotoCorp will Launch 125cc scooter on December 18
Bike Diary

हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ला रही ये 125सीसी स्कूटर, ये होगी इसकी कीमत

23 नवंबर 2017

teen saves its younger brother life and become real life hero
America

पिक्चर की नकल करने में बन गया भाई का रक्षक

25 अगस्त 2017

HERO DISCONTINUED 5 MOTORCYCLES MODELS
Auto News

नहीं मिलेंगी हीरो की ये 5 बाइक, बंद हुई बिक्री

5 जून 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.