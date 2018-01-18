Download App
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ले आई बेहद सस्ती 100cc बाइक, कीमत सिर्फ 37400 रुपए

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:09 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp launched 2018 HF Dawn commuter motorcycle in India
2018 HF Dawn
देश की सबसे बड़ी दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने एक और सस्ती बाइक 2018 HF Dawn लॉन्च की है। कंपनी ने HF Dawn को मई 2017 में बंद कर दिया था क्योंकि यह बीएस-4 उत्सर्जन मानकों के मुताबिक नहीं थी। 

अभी सिर्फ इस राज्य में मिलेगी
hero hf dawn hero hf dawn

