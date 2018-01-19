Download App
नई बजाज एवेंजर 220 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, पुराने मॉडल से 5700 रुपए ज्यादा

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:16 PM IST
Bajaj Auto announced prices for the 2018 Bajaj Avenger Street 220 and Cruise 220 motorcycles
2018 Bajaj Avenger Street 220 - फोटो : bajaj
देश की दूसरे नंबर की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी बजाज ऑटो ने हाल ही में एक स्पेशल इवेंट के दौरान नई जेनरेशन की बजाज एवेंजर लॉन्च की थी। इसी इवेंट में कंपनी ने नई डिस्कवर सीरीज को भी उतारा था। हालांकि इस दौरान 2018 एवेंजर सीरीज की कीमतों का खुलासा नहीं किया गया था। 

अब कंपनी ने 2018 बजाज एवेंजर स्ट्रीट 220 और क्रूजर 220 की कीमतें जारी की हैं। दोनों ही बाइक की कीमतें 93,466 रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) रखी गई हैं। पुराने मॉडल से तुलना की जाए तो 2018 बजाज एवेंजर 5700 रुपए महंगी रखी गई है। 
बाइक का इंजन और फीचर्स
