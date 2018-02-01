अपना शहर चुनें

बजट 2018: जेटली ने बढ़ाई कस्टम ड्यूटी, आसमान छूएंगे कारों के दाम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 02:26 PM IST
union budget 2018: car cost will be hike cause of raises custom duty
Arun Jaitley - फोटो : PTI
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने आज संसद में 2018-19 के लिए आम बजट पेश किया। इस बजट से ऑटोमोबाइल निर्माता कंपनियों को जिस तरह की उम्मीद थी, वैसा कुछ नहीं मिला है। बल्कि इसके विपरीत सरकार ने कस्टम ड्यूटी बढ़ाकर कारों के दाम बढ़ने के संकेत दे दिए हैं।

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने संसद में पांचवी बार आम बजट पेश किया है। इस बजट में अरुण जेटली ने कस्टम ड्यूटी बढ़ाने ऐलान किया है। वित्त मंत्री के इस फैसले से मोबाइल, लैपटॉप, टीवी, फ्रिज समेत कारों के दाम बढ़ना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है।

मेक इन इंडिया के तहत सरकार नई कंपनियों को बढ़ावा देने में लगी है। इसलिए कस्टम डयूटी बढ़ने से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम और कारों के दाम बढ़ सकते हैं। हालांकि कंपनियां इन बढ़े हुए दामों को ग्राहकों से ही वसूलेगी। दरअसल ये सामान विदेश से आयात किए जाते हैं। कस्टम ड्यूटी बढ़ने से इन उत्पादों को आयात करने पर लगने वाला शुल्क बढ़ जाता है, जिससे बाजार में वह चीज ग्राहको को ज्यादा दाम पर मिलने लगती है।

कस्टम ड्यूटी बढ़ने का सबसे ज्यादा असर स्वदेशी कार निर्माता कंपनियों पर ही पड़ेगा। दरअसल कारों के निर्माण के लिए कंपनियां जो पुर्जे विदेशों से आयात करेंगी, कस्टम ड्यूटी बढ़ने के कारण उनके दाम काफी ज्यादा बढ़ जाएंगे। हालांकि स्वदेशी कंपनिया इसकी पूर्ति अपने प्रोडक्ट की कीमत में इजाफा करके बराबर कर लेंगी। अंतत: इसका सीधा असर कार खरीदारों पर ही पड़ेगा।
budget 2018 arun jaitley car budget

Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

