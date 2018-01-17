Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Automobiles ›   Auto News ›   Things to remember before using Heater in Car during Winter

करेंगे ये एक गलती तो हीटर चलाने से भी घट जाएगा कार का माइलेज

ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:22 PM IST
Things to remember before using Heater in Car during Winter
Heater in Car during Winter
ठंड के दिनों में कार के हीटर का इस्तेमाल करना आम बात है। लेकिन इसे इस्तेमाल करते समय हम कुछ ऐसी गलतियां कर जाते हैं जिसके कारण कार का माइलेज घट सकता है। आज हम इसी बारे में बात करेंगे कि कार में हीटर चलाते समय किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

कभी ना करें ये गलतियां
car mileage heater car mileage

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

2018 Auto Expo Starting from 9 February, 24 Vehicles will be launch
Auto News

2018 ऑटो एक्सपो: 9 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा शो, लॉन्च होंगे 24 नए वाहन

ऑटो एक्सपो में 24 नए वाहन लांच हो सकते हैं और 100 से अधिक वाहनों पर से परदा उठाया जा सकता है।

16 जनवरी 2018

Kerala RTO seized Mitsubishi Lancer modified to look Ferrari
Auto News

7.33 लाख रुपए की कार को बना दिया Ferrari जैसा, RTO ने कर दी सीज

26 दिसंबर 2017

89 Per cent Indians research online and Watch Videos before buying a Car, Says Google
Auto News

गूगल ने बताया- 89 फीसदी भारतीय कार खरीदने से पहले करते हैं ये एक काम

14 दिसंबर 2017

Government to spend Rs 437 crore to push electric vehicles sell in 11 Cities
Auto News

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदने पर मिलेगी सब्सिडी, सरकार इन 11 शहरों में शुरू कर रही सुविधा

28 दिसंबर 2017

India may soon Have same car price across all the states
Auto News

देश के हर राज्य में एक जैसी होगी कार की कीमत? सरकार लाने जा रही ये नियम

22 दिसंबर 2017

Indian Prime Minister and President have to display registration numbers on Cars
Auto News

पीएम और राष्ट्रपति से छिन गया ये अधिकार, अब कार पर दिखाना ही होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर

8 जनवरी 2018

To compete Maruti And Hyundai Volkswagen To Launch Affordable Cars In India
Auto News

मारुति और हुंडई को टक्कर देने सस्ती कार लाने जा रही Volkswagen

25 दिसंबर 2017

Transport Ministry Bans Bumper Guard on Cars from january 2018
Auto News

नए साल से बंपर गार्ड लगाकर नहीं चला पाएंगे वाहन

28 दिसंबर 2017

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Wants to sell electric vehicles in India
Auto News

भारत में अब इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां भी बेचना चाहती है स्मार्टफोन निर्माता Xiaomi

13 दिसंबर 2017

Technology giant Google loses 250 employee GBikes per week
Auto News

गूगल कैंपस से हर हफ्ते गायब हो रहीं 250 साइकिल, मगर ऐसे मिल जाती हैं वापस

8 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

बिना स्टीयरिंग व्हील और ड्राइवर के सड़कों पर दौड़ेगी Cruise AV, जानिए इस कार के बारे में...

आने वाले समय में सेल्फ ड्राइविंग कारों का ही बोलबाला होगा।

15 जनवरी 2018

electric vehicles to get benefits from Government of India, Niti Aayog to frame policy special story 1:29

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदा तो मिलेंगे कई फायदे, भारत सरकार उठा रही है कदम...

13 जनवरी 2018

Same on road price for cars soon in India Special story 1:19

हर राज्य में कार की होगी एक कीमत, जल्द लाया जा रहा है नियम

22 दिसंबर 2017

Forget petrol diesel, cars to run on beer made fuel from 2022 special story 1:10

पेट्रोल-डीजल हो जाएगी कल की बात, जल्द बीयर से चलेगी कार

22 दिसंबर 2017

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ban crash guards in cars special story 2:11

कारों में क्रैश गार्ड लगाने पर लगा बैन, नाफरमानी की तो मिलेगी सजा

19 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

bus ki takkar se palti car
Meerut

बस की टक्कर से पलटी कार, सीट बेल्ट से बची जान  

17 जनवरी 2018

car killed A sleeping old man
Kaushambi

कार ने चारपाई पर सोए वृद्ध को कुचला, मौत

13 जनवरी 2018

car collides with truck on expressway, two die
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर ट्रक से भिड़ी कार के उड़े परखच्चे , दो की मौत

7 जनवरी 2018

angree people throw stone on car in mathura
Agra

कार से टकराया बच्चा, देखते ही देखते हो गया बवाल

6 जनवरी 2018

Accident in pithoragarh uttarakhand
Dehradun

पल भर में खत्म हो गई खुशी, नई कार खरीदकर लौट रहे थे घर, दर्दनाक हादसे में दो की मौत

1 जनवरी 2018

frad car businessman rocord FIR
Moradabad

कार कारोबारी के खिलाफ ठगी की एफआईआर

1 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.