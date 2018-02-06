अपना शहर चुनें

दिल्ली ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 में 3 नई कारें पेश करेगी BMW, आई-8 रोडस्टर मचाएगी धमाल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:49 PM IST
BMW to launch 3 new cars in Delhi Auto Expo- 2018
दिल्ली ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 में बीएमडब्ल्यू प्रीमियम वाहनों की श्रेणी में तीन कारें और दो बाइक पेश करने जा रही है। 84 लाख कीमत वाली 2 सीट की हाईब्रिड कार आई-8 रोडस्टर आकर्षण का केंद्र होगी। 

अगले साल 2019 में यह कार बाजार में पेश की जा सकती है। इसके अलावा कंपनी सिक्स सीरीज ग्रां टरिज्मो और एम-5 मॉडल भी पेश करने की तैयारी में है। हैवी पॉवर बाइक्स एफ-750 और एफ-850 के मॉडल पेश करके भी कंपनी ग्राहकों का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचेगी। 

आई-8 रोडस्टर कंपनी के द्वारा पूर्व में लांच किए गए कूपे मॉडल का अपग्रेड वर्जन है। इसकी खासियत यह है कि इसके दरवाजे ऊपर की तरफ खुलते हैं। इसकी छत 16 सेकेंड में बंद हो जाती है और इसे बैटरी पर 50 किमी. तक चलाया जा सकता है। हाइब्रिड कार की खासियत यह है कि इसमें पेट्रोल के साथ इलेक्ट्रानिक मोटर भी लगा है। यह लगभग साउंड प्रूफ है। 

इसका 1.5 लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन करीब 231 बीएचपी पावर देता है। कार में लगी इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर इसे 143 बीएचपी पावर देती है। कुल 374 बीएचपी पावर से यह 100 किलोमीटर की स्पीड महज 4.6 सेकेंड में पकड़ लेती है। कार की अधिकतम स्पीड 250 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा है। 

वहीं कंपनी अपनी मिडलवेट एडवेंचर बाइक एफ-850 को भी ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 में पेश करेगी। ट्विन इंजन और नब्बे डिग्री ऑफसेट क्रैंकशाफ्ट के चलते यह किसी भी उबड़-खाबड़ रास्ते पर आसानी से दौड़ सकेगी। 

85 बीएचपी के इंजन और 92 न्यूटन मीटर का टॉर्क है। अगले कुछ माह में बाजार में आने वाली इस बाइक की कीमत 15 लाख रुपये के आसपास रहने का अनुमान है।
