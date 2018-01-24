अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Automobiles ›   Auto News ›   Auto Expo 2018 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida between February 9-14

9 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा ऑटो एक्सपो, हर दिन एक लाख लोगों के आने की उम्मीद

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 12:24 PM IST
Auto Expo 2018 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida between February 9-14
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
शहर के इंडिया एक्सपो मार्ट एंड सेंटर में 14वां ऑटो एक्सपो मोटर शो आयोजित कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति मांगी गई है। एक्सपो मार्ट की ओर से इस बार शो में 70 हजार से 1 लाख लोग प्रतिदिन आने और 40 हजार वाहन हर रोज आने की संभावना जताई गई है। नॉलेज पार्क में पार्किंग बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है। वर्ष 2016 में वीकेंड पर सवा लाख लोग पहुंचे थे।

नॉलेज पार्क स्थित इंडिया एक्सपो मार्ट एंड सेंटर में 7 फरवरी से 14 फरवरी तक ऑटो एक्सपो मोटर शो आयोजित होना है। 7 और 8 फरवरी दो दिन मीडिया व बिजनेस के लिए रहेंगे। उसके बाद 9 से 14 फरवरी तक आम लोगों की ऑटो एक्सपो में एंट्री रहेगी। पिछली बार लोगों की शाम तक भीड़ देखते हुए इस बार ऑटो एक्सपो के समय को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। इस बार सुबह 10 से शाम 7 बजे तक शो रहेगा, जबकि वर्ष 2016 में सुबह दस से शाम पांच बजे तक का समय दिया गया था।

पार्किंग के लिए नॉलेज पार्क में स्थान चिह्नित

RELATED

आयोजकों ने बताया कि इस बार ऑटो शो में पहले से ज्यादा लोगों के आने की उम्मीद है। इसी के चलते करीब 40 हजार वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए नॉलेज पार्क में स्थान चिह्नित किए गए हैं। परी चौक से एक्सपो मार्ट और शहर के अन्य स्थानों पर जाम से बचने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने भी अपना प्लान बनाया है।'
auto expo greater noida auto expo 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

film review of deepika padukone film padmaavat
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

GST Council: tax reduce and cess remove on the sale of used vehicles
Auto News

सस्ती होने जा रही सेकेंड हैंड कारें, कम हो जाएगी इतनी कीमत

पुरानी कारों पर जीएसटी की दरों को घटाने से पुरानी कारों की कीमतों में 5 से 15 फीसदी तक की गिरावट आएगी

23 जनवरी 2018

Renault India recalled its best-selling Kwid in India
Auto News

रेनो इंडिया ने वापस मंगाई अपनी बेस्ट सेलिंग Kwid, ये है वजह

23 जनवरी 2018

Toyota To Launch Electric Vehicles In India by 2020
Auto News

टोयोटा 2020 तक भारत में ले आएगी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन, ये है कंपनी का टारगेट

19 दिसंबर 2017

Auto Industry seeking two tax rates for passenger vehicles under GST
Auto News

पैसेंजर कारों पर जीएसटी में लागू हों दो टैक्स रेट: सियाम

18 दिसंबर 2017

2018 Auto Expo Starting from 9 February, 24 Vehicles will be launch
Auto News

2018 ऑटो एक्सपो: 9 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा शो, लॉन्च होंगे 24 नए वाहन

16 जनवरी 2018

Kerala RTO seized Mitsubishi Lancer modified to look Ferrari
Auto News

7.33 लाख रुपए की कार को बना दिया Ferrari जैसा, RTO ने कर दी सीज

26 दिसंबर 2017

Hyundai become World first company to introduce sunroof airbag
Auto News

दुनिया का पहला सनरूफ एयरबैग सिस्टम लाई हुंडई

9 जनवरी 2018

Government to spend Rs 437 crore to push electric vehicles sell in 11 Cities
Auto News

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदने पर मिलेगी सब्सिडी, सरकार इन 11 शहरों में शुरू कर रही सुविधा

28 दिसंबर 2017

Indian Prime Minister and President have to display registration numbers on Cars
Auto News

पीएम और राष्ट्रपति से छिन गया ये अधिकार, अब कार पर दिखाना ही होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर

8 जनवरी 2018

Transport Ministry Bans Bumper Guard on Cars from january 2018
Auto News

नए साल से बंपर गार्ड लगाकर नहीं चला पाएंगे वाहन

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

बिना स्टीयरिंग व्हील और ड्राइवर के सड़कों पर दौड़ेगी Cruise AV, जानिए इस कार के बारे में...

आने वाले समय में सेल्फ ड्राइविंग कारों का ही बोलबाला होगा।

15 जनवरी 2018

electric vehicles to get benefits from Government of India, Niti Aayog to frame policy special story 1:29

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदा तो मिलेंगे कई फायदे, भारत सरकार उठा रही है कदम...

13 जनवरी 2018

Same on road price for cars soon in India Special story 1:19

हर राज्य में कार की होगी एक कीमत, जल्द लाया जा रहा है नियम

22 दिसंबर 2017

Forget petrol diesel, cars to run on beer made fuel from 2022 special story 1:10

पेट्रोल-डीजल हो जाएगी कल की बात, जल्द बीयर से चलेगी कार

22 दिसंबर 2017

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ban crash guards in cars special story 2:11

कारों में क्रैश गार्ड लगाने पर लगा बैन, नाफरमानी की तो मिलेगी सजा

19 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Suzuki will unveil Burgman Street scooter at 2018 Auto Expo
Bike Diary

होंडा ग्राजिया को टक्कर देने सुजुकी ला रही ये दमदार स्कूटर

18 जनवरी 2018

2018 Auto Expo Starting from 9 February, 24 Vehicles will be launch
Auto News

2018 ऑटो एक्सपो: 9 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा शो, लॉन्च होंगे 24 नए वाहन

16 जनवरी 2018

Auto Expo 2018 dates: Motor Show scheduled from February 9-14 in Greater Noida
Automobiles

फरवरी में ग्रेटर नोएडा में होगा Auto Expo 2018, तारीखों का हुआ ऐलान

26 सितंबर 2017

Shanghai motor show 2017 auto manufactures revealed their skills
Auto News

शंघाई मोटर शो में ऑटो कंपनियों ने दिखाया दम

24 अप्रैल 2017

two day property & auto expo at sector 17 plaza by amar ujala chandigarh
Chandigarh

सपनों का घर और गाड़ी खरीदनी है तो आज चंडीगढ़ प्लाजा आए, एक्सपो लग रहा है

18 फरवरी 2017

amar ujala chandigarh two day property & auto expo at sector 17 plaza
Chandigarh

सपनों का घर और गाड़ी खरीदने का सुनहरा मौका है, छूट न जाए कहीं

13 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.