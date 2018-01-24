Download App
सफलता दिलाती हैं हथेली की ऐसी लकीरें, जानिए शुभ लक्षण

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:47 AM IST
these auspicious signs in your palm gives success
समुद्रशास्त्र के अनुसार हथेली की लकीरे से हम अपने भविष्य के बारे में जानकारी हासिल कर सकते हैं। व्यक्ति के अपने जीवन में किए गए कर्मो के अनुसार हथेली की रेखाएं भी बनती और बिगड़ती रहती हैं। जानिए हाथ की रेखाओं में बने शुभ संकेतो के बारे में ।

व्यक्ति की हथेली में सूर्य रेखा से निकलकर कोई रेखा गुरु पर्वत की ओर जाती है तो व्यक्ति नौकरी में प्रभावशाली अधिकारी बनता है। 

यदि हथेली में शुक्र पर्वत शुभ हो और इसका आकार बड़ा हो तो व्यक्ति की सेहत अच्छी रहती है।

वहीं बुध पर्वत पर त्रिभुज का आकार बना हो तो व्यक्ति प्रशासनिक विभाग में उच्च पद प्राप्त कर सकता है।

व्यक्ति के नाखून भी शुभ और अशुभ संकेत देते  है अगर नाखून एकदम साफ हो तो यह शुभ लक्षण है। इसी प्रकार अंगूठा मजबूत, लंबा, सुंदर हो तो व्यक्ति नौकरी से लाभ प्राप्त करता है।

यदि किसी व्यक्ति की हथेली में चक्र जैसा कोई निशान बना हुआ है तो वह महत्वपूर्ण है। हस्तरेखा ज्योतिष के अनुसार हथेली में चक्र का निशान अंगूठे पर हो तो व्यक्ति बहुत भाग्यशाली माना जाता है। 
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

love and marriage line in palmistry
Palmistry

प्रेम प्रसंग एवं वैवाहिक जीवन का हाल बताने वाली रेखा

व्यक्ति के प्रेम प्रसंग एवं वैवाहिक जीवन का आंकलन इसी रेखा की बनावट के आधार पर किया जाता है। यह रेखा जितनी साफ और स्पष्ट होती है वैवाहिक जीवन उतना ही अच्छा होता है।

30 सितंबर 2017

