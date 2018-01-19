Download App
Home ›   Technology ›   Huawei shows Fast Charging Technology, Charges Battery 48 Percent in 5 Minutes

सिर्फ 5 मिनट में 48 प्रतिशत चार्ज हो जाएगी मोबाइल की बैटरी, देखें वीडियो

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:58 PM IST
Huawei shows Fast Charging Technology, Charges Battery 48 Percent in 5 Minutes
Huawei Fast Charging
पिछले साल से ही कई कंपनियां बैटरी के साथ-साथ फास्ट चार्जिंग तकनीक पर लगातार काम कर रही हैं। कई कंपनियों ने अपने फोन को फास्ट चार्जिंग फीचर के साथ बाजार में पेश भी किया है और इसी बीच हुवावे ने एक नई फास्ट चार्जिंग तकनीक पेश की है। हुवावे का दावा है कि इस तकनीक से सिर्फ 5 मिनट में मोबाइल की बैटरी 48 फीसदी तक चार्ज हो सकती है। कंपनी ने इसका एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। हालांकि कंपनी ने इसके बारे में 2015 में ही दुनिया को बताया था।

हुवावे ने यूट्यूब पर एक वीडियो जारी करते हुए लिखा है कि इस नई तकनीक से आपके स्मार्टफोन की बैटरी 5 मिनट में 48% चार्ज होगी और बैकअप 10 घंटे तक की मिलेगी। कंपनी ने वीडियो में 3000 एमएच की बैटरी को चार्ज करके दिखाया है। वहीं कंपनी का कहना है कि इस तकनीक का इस्तेमाल स्मार्टफोन, मोबाइल पावर सप्लाई, कम्प्यूटर और ईलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों में होगा।



हालांकि हुवावे के इस फास्ट चार्जिंग में एक दिक्कत भी है। दरअसल कंपनी ने वीडियों में फोन की बैटरी को निकालकर एक डिवाइस के जरिए चार्ज करके दिखाया है लेकिन सवाल है कि आजकल बाजार में नॉन-रिमूवेबल बैटरी वाले स्मार्टफोन आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में यह तकनीक कैसे काम करेगी?
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

