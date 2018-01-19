Download App
3GB रैम और फिंगरप्रिंट के साथ 5,999 वाले इस फोन की सेल आज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 10:35 AM IST
Amazon's 10.or D smartphone Goes to Sale in India toda at Rs 4999
10.or D
अमेजॉन के नए बजट स्मार्टफोन 10.or D शुक्रवार को फिर से सेल के लिए है। फोन की बिक्री अमेजॉन से आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी। इस फोन का कड़ा मुकाबला शाओमी रेडमी 5ए से हो रही है, क्योंकि इस फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 4,999 रुपये है। यह फोन 2 जीबी और 3 जीबी रैम के वेरियंट में उपलब्ध है। फोन के साथ कंपनी अपने प्राइम यूजर्स को 1 साल की अतिरिक्त वारंटी भी दे रही है।

10.or D की स्पेसिफिकेशन और फीचर्स
amazon 10.or d smartphone 4g smartphone

