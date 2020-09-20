शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Hackers at the US travel management firm CWT stole the files and took a ransom of 4.5 million US dollars in return

हॉलीवुड फिल्म की तर्ज पर 30000 कंप्यूटरों में हैकरों ने डाला डाका, 33.12 करोड़ रुपये की मांगी फिरौती

New Delhi, Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 06:11 PM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 5
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मौजूदा समय में हैकरों की ताकत कितनी बढ़ गई है कि इसका एक उदाहरण अमेरिका में देखने को मिला। यहां हैकरों से चुराई हुईं संवेदनशील कॉर्पोरेट फाइलों को वापस लेने के लिए CWT को 4.5 मिलियन डॉलर की फिरौती देनी पड़ी। भारतीय करेंसी में यह रकम करीब 33.12 करोड़ रुपये है। बता दें कि CWT अमेरिका की ट्रैवल मैनेजमेंट फर्म है। यह घटना इसलिए भी चिंता बढ़ाने वाली है कि क्योंकि ऐसे हमलों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है, जिन्हें रोकना दुनिया भर की साइबर एजेंसियों के लिए एक बड़ी चुनौती बन गई है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack RRB Exam 2020: रेलवे की परीक्षा में लानी है अच्छी रैंक तो अपनाएं ये 5 ट्रिक्स
Click Here
विज्ञापन
cwt hacked cwt hacker attack tech news tech news in hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
Gadgets

32 इंच वाली इन 4 स्मार्ट LED TV में उठाएं HD क्वालिटी का मजा, कीमत 12999 रुपये से शुरू

18 सितंबर 2020

IPL 2020 LIVE
Tech Diary

IPL 2020: पूरा मैच लाइव देखने के लिए ये प्लान हैं बेस्ट, रोज 3GB डाटा

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Realme C11
Gadgets

Realme 7 और Realme C11 की फ्लैश सेल आज, शुरुआती कीमत 7,499 रुपये

19 सितंबर 2020

tata sky binge plus
Gadgets

Tata Sky Binge+ की कीमत में हुई 3,000 रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

18 सितंबर 2020

18 महीने बाद राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन, मिलेगी नौकरी या होगी कोई तरक्की, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
Kundali

18 महीने बाद राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन, मिलेगी नौकरी या होगी कोई तरक्की, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
आईपीएल 2020 का पूरा शेड्यूल
Technology

घर बैठे मोबाइल पर देखें IPL 2020 के सभी LIVE मैच, ये हैं 5 सबसे किफायती प्लान्स

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी m51: Samsung Galaxy M51
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M51 की पहली सेल आज, इसमें है सबसे बड़ी बैटरी

18 सितंबर 2020

pTron Bassbuds Urban
Gadgets

pTron Bassbuds Urban Review: बजट में BASS वाले बड्स की तलाश होगी पूरी

17 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Realme 7
Gadgets

Realme 7 को खरीदने का फिर से है मौका, पहली सेल में बिके थे 1,80,000 फोन

17 सितंबर 2020

Redmi 9A
Gadgets

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल शुरू, जानें 6799 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में क्या है खास

16 सितंबर 2020

18 महीने बाद राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन, मिलेगी नौकरी या होगी कोई तरक्की, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
Kundali

18 महीने बाद राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन, मिलेगी नौकरी या होगी कोई तरक्की, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
JIO IPL 2020 OFFER
Tech Diary

JIO ने IPL प्रेमियों को दिया तोहफा, एक साथ लॉन्च किए तीन क्रिकेट प्लान

15 सितंबर 2020

मोबाइल में हिंदी टाइपिंग
Mobile Apps

#हिंदीहैंहम: हाथों को दें आराम, मोबाइल में बोलकर ऐसे करें हिंदी टाइपिंग

14 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Gadgets

अब अपने बजट में खरीदें नया मोबाइल, 7000 रुपये तक सस्ते हुए ये 6 स्टाइलिश स्मार्टफोन्स

13 सितंबर 2020

VingaJoy Fuelbar Review
Gadgets

VingaJoy Fuelbar Review: कैसा है 10000mAh वाला यह मेड इन इंडिया पावरबैंक?

12 सितंबर 2020

wifi enable debit card
Tip of the Day

WiFi डेबिट/क्रेडिट कार्ड करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो रहें सावधान, बिना PIN गायब हो सकते हैं पैसे

12 सितंबर 2020

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: आपके लिए कौन-सा है परफेक्ट

12 सितंबर 2020

realme 7 भारत में पहली बिक्री
Gadgets

पहली सेल में ही 1,80,000 बिका यह स्मार्टफोन, ये है खासियत

11 सितंबर 2020

smartwatch buying guide
Gadgets

कोई भी स्मार्टवॉच खरीदने से पहले इन पांच बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

11 सितंबर 2020

टाटा स्काई डीटीएच रिचार्ज प्लान
Tech Diary

500 रुपये से कम में Tata Sky के पांच बेस्ट DTH पैक, अपने लिए चुनें परफेक्ट

11 सितंबर 2020

Samsung Galaxy M51
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M51 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 7000mAh की बैटरी

10 सितंबर 2020

MIVI M80 DuoPods Review
Gadgets

MIVI M80 DuoPods Review: 3,000 की रेंज में एक बढ़िया ईयरपॉड

9 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

फर्जी शॉपिंग वेबसाइट और एप्स से सावधान, इन 5 वजहों से ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर करना पड़ सकता है भारी

9 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
hackers
hackers
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
hackers
hackers - फोटो : pixabay
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited