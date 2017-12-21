बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
6,999 रु में 4000mAh की बैटरी और डुअल कैमरे वाले इस फोन की सेल शुरू
{"_id":"5a3b59914f1c1bf61b8b457e","slug":"buy-infocus-vision-3-with-dual-camera-and-4000mah-battery-at-rs-6999","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"6,999 \u0930\u0941 \u092e\u0947\u0902 4000mAh \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:23 PM IST
InFocus Vision 3
अगर आप डुअल कैमरा फोन लेना चाहते हैं तो बाजार में 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले कई फोन मिल जाएंगे।
अमेजॉन
पर
InFocus Vision 3
की आज से सेल शुरू हो गई है। बता दें कि हाल ही में InFocus ने इस डुअल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Vision 3 लॉन्च किया है जिसकी कीमत सिर्फ 6,999 रुपये है।
InFocus Vision 3 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन में डुअल नैनो सिम सपोर्ट के साथ एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 5.7 इंच की HD+ डिस्प्ले है जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 720x1440 पिक्सल है। वहीं फोन की डिस्प्ले का आस्पेक्ट रेशियो 18:9 है। फोन में मीडियाटेक का MTK6737H क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर, 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 64 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः
सरकार ने फेसबुक से 9,853 अकाउंट्स की जानकारी मांगी
फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें रियर पैनल पर डुअल कैमरा है जिसमें एक कैमरा 13 मेगापिक्सल का और दूसरा कैमरा 5 मेगापिक्सल का है। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 8 मेगापिक्सल का है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, माइक्रो-USB और 3.5mm का हेडफोन जैक है। फोन में 4000mAh की बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत 6,999 रुपये है।
आगे पढ़ें
InFocus Vision 3 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3b66a04f1c1b3c3d8bf173","slug":"hiten-tejwani-wife-gauri-says-shilpa-shinde-is-more-dangerous-than-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e-\u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3b5b6f4f1c1b3c3d8bf137","slug":"baahubali-actress-tamannaah-bhatia-celebrating-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3b43d74f1c1b74698c3055","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-met-pm-modi-and-give-invitation-card","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' Welcome, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902-\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3a479b4f1c1b74698c2eb2","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-deal-with-salman-khan-ex-manager-reshma-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0942\u092c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e, \u0910\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a3b744f1c1bc1678c29af","slug":"vikas-gupta-out-from-top-3-contestant-in-the-latest-ranking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0949\u092a 3 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a378af54f1c1bce408bdca5","slug":"vivo-to-be-1st-smartphone-maker-to-use-in-display-fingerprint-sensor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a26191c4f1c1bc5758b7050","slug":"kult-ambition-smartphone-price-specification-and-features","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"6000 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928, 13MP \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0928\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a0ed5754f1c1b9e678bc2a9","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-5-full-specifications-and-features-leaked","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 Redmi Note 5 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0940\u0915","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a169c464f1c1bd9798be662","slug":"xiaomi-india-to-desh-ka-smartphone-on-30th-november","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Xiaomi \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u2018Desh Ka Smartphone\u2019, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a28b3be4f1c1bbd208b527b","slug":"huawei-next-p-series-phone-will-have-triple-lens-40mp-camera","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 3 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e 40 MP \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a14f3b24f1c1bce408b8475","slug":"apple-reduced-retail-margins-on-the-iphone-x-by-nearly-30-per-cent","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 iPhone X \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!