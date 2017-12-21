Download App
आपका शहर Close

6,999 रु में 4000mAh की बैटरी और डुअल कैमरे वाले इस फोन की सेल शुरू

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:23 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Buy InFocus Vision 3 With Dual Camera And 4000mAh Battery At Rs 6999

InFocus Vision 3

अगर आप डुअल कैमरा फोन लेना चाहते हैं तो बाजार में 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले कई फोन मिल जाएंगे। अमेजॉन पर InFocus Vision 3 की आज से सेल शुरू हो गई है। बता दें कि हाल ही में InFocus ने इस डुअल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Vision 3 लॉन्च किया है जिसकी कीमत सिर्फ 6,999 रुपये है।
आगे पढ़ें

InFocus Vision 3 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

infocus vision 3 dual camera phone amazon

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन की पत्नी गौरी ने शिल्पा-हिना पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, कौन है ज्यादा खतरनाक

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
hiten tejwani wife gauri says Shilpa Shinde is MORE DANGEROUS than Hina Khan

हीरा व्यापारी की बेटी है 'बाहुबली' की ये हीरोइन, फ्लॉप फिल्मों के बावजूद हैं करोड़ों की मालकिन

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia celebrating birthday

PM मोदी ने किया अनुष्का का 'विराट' Welcome, तस्वीरें-वीडियो बताएंगी इस मुलाकात का सच

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka sharma and virat kohli met pm modi and give invitation card

डूबते करियर को बचाने के लिए अभिषेक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, ऐश के एक्‍स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से जुड़ा है कनेक्‍शन

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
abhishek bachchan deal with salman khan ex manager reshma shetty

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन को Out करवाने के बाद टॉप 3 लिस्ट से बाहर हुए विकास, प्रियांक न्यू एंट्री

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vikas gupta out from top 3 contestant in the latest ranking

जबर ख़बर

जीत तो गई भाजपा लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर दोनों राज्यों में फंसा पेंच
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Read

यह कंपनी ला रही है पहला स्मार्टफोन जिसके डिस्प्ले में होगा फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Vivo to be 1st smartphone maker to use in display fingerprint sensor
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

6000 से कम में मिलेगा ये स्मार्टफोन, 13MP कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर जैसे फीचर्स

Kult Ambition smartphone: Price, Specification and Features
  • मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लॉन्चिंग से पहले शाओमी Redmi Note 5 के फीचर्स लीक

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 full specifications and features leaked
  • शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Xiaomi ला रही है सस्ता फोन ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’

Xiaomi India to 'Desh Ka Smartphone' on 30th November
  • गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ये कंपनी ला रही ऐसा स्मार्टफोन जिसमें होगा 3 लेंस वाला 40 MP कैमरा

Huawei next P-series phone will have triple-lens 40MP camera
  • गुरुवार, 7 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक iPhone X खरीदने पर रिटेलर की होती है कितनी कमाई, जान लीजिए

Apple Reduced Retail Margins on the iPhone X by nearly 30 Per Cent
  • बुधवार, 22 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!