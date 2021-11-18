Home ›   Kavya ›   Urdu Adab ›   amir khusrow poetry bahut kathin hai dagar panghat ki

अमीर ख़ुसरो : बहुत कठिन है डगर पनघट की, कैसे मैं भर लाऊँ मधवा से मटकी

                            बहुत कठिन है डगर पनघट की
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
कैसे मैं भर लाऊँ मधवा से मटकी
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
पनिया भरन को मैं जो गई थी
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
दौड़ झपट मोरी मटकी पटकी
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बहुत कठिन है डगर पनघट की
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
'ख़ुसरव' निज़ाम के बल-बल जइए
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
लाज रखो मेरे घूँघट पट की
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
कैसे मैं भर लाऊँ मधवा से मटकी
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बहुत कठिन है डगर पनघट की
45 minutes ago

