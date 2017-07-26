{"_id":"5978d8114f1c1b0c2e8b463b","slug":"misha-arya-how-many-pakistan-a-bitter-truth","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"How Many Pakistan A bitter truth","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
How Many Pakistan A bitter truth
Dawn But darker.
It’s stronger – bitter parts
no wind blowing
no bird singing
Instead bullets shooting
alas shouting, screaming
terrifying wars
monstrous killings
bloodshed violence
shedding of tears
return of death
how many Pakistan
No places to hide
Houses burnt to ashes.
Bloodshed Bloodshed
commanded burn the house.
someone screaming
help help help
no more Pakistan (metaphor)
no change thousand years more.
no smile on face,
no ray of hope
no right or wrong
no identity who kills whom
one more round to go
few more left
your skin is black
your religion is bad
you are poor
you are rich
divide and rule
FOR A POUND ?
shoot and watch
blood flow
so many bereft
STOP STOP
The Brutal Game
how many Pakistan
sunset vigil on sand
stand alone, yet as one
fading light of life
still want bloodshed
how many Pakistan more
minute’s silence place
tears roll down on face
Deafening silence fills the air
no more war no more blood
no more Pakistan
lets pray our reunion made
---------------------------------------------
Pakistan word is used as metaphor only
