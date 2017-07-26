{"_id":"5978d8114f1c1b0c2e8b463b","slug":"misha-arya-how-many-pakistan-a-bitter-truth","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"How Many Pakistan A bitter truth","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}

How Many Pakistan A bitter truth

Dawn But darker.

It’s stronger – bitter parts

no wind blowing

no bird singing

Instead bullets shooting

alas shouting, screaming

terrifying wars

monstrous killings

bloodshed violence

shedding of tears

return of death

how many Pakistan

No places to hide

Houses burnt to ashes.

Bloodshed Bloodshed

commanded burn the house.

someone screaming

help help help

no more Pakistan (metaphor)

no change thousand years more.

no smile on face,

no ray of hope

no right or wrong

no identity who kills whom

one more round to go

few more left

your skin is black

your religion is bad

you are poor

you are rich

divide and rule

FOR A POUND ?

shoot and watch

blood flow

so many bereft

STOP STOP

The Brutal Game

how many Pakistan

sunset vigil on sand

stand alone, yet as one

fading light of life

still want bloodshed

how many Pakistan more

minute’s silence place

tears roll down on face

Deafening silence fills the air

no more war no more blood

no more Pakistan

lets pray our reunion made

---------------------------------------------

Pakistan word is used as metaphor only

