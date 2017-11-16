Download App
सर्दियों में रोजाना भाप लेने के नहीं जानते होंगे आप ये फायदे

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 05:35 PM IST
take the steam on regular basis and see the amazing skin benefits

सर्दियां आते ही त्वचा से संबंधित कई परेशानियों से जूझना पड़ता है। फिर चाहे ड्राई स्किन की समस्या हो या फिर चेहरे से ग्लो का कम होना। ऐसे में भाप थेरेपी आपकी मदद जरूर कर सकती हैं। इस थेरेपी से न केवल इन दोनों चीजों से छुटकारा मिलेगा बल्कि कई और परेशानियों से भी निजात मिल जाएगी। 

पढे़ं- हीरोइनों जैसी पानी है स्किन तो आज ही घर पर बनाएं ये नाइट क्रीम

