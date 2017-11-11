बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिग बॉस की इस कंटेस्टेंट की खूबसूरती का खुल गया सीक्रेट, ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को मेंटेन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Beauty tips
›
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan beauty secret revealed
{"_id":"5a06b17b4f1c1bf3538bc85e","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-hina-khan-beauty-secret-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:33 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a053d564f1c1b71548bbe74","slug":"get-good-eyebrows-with-maikroblading","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a027f514f1c1b6d548bb834","slug":"as-to-get-rid-of-wrinkles-try-these-amazing-beauty-tips-of-banana-peel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u093f\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a000e994f1c1b6f548bb4ee","slug":"if-you-want-different-eye-look-than-use-white-kajal-in-these-three-ways","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a053d564f1c1b71548bbe74","slug":"get-good-eyebrows-with-maikroblading","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59fbfa7a4f1c1bcf538ba8d2","slug":"if-you-want-shiny-hair-than-apply-this-right-method-of-conditioner","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59fa8f044f1c1bcc538ba5dc","slug":"these-five-things-will-make-your-complexion-dark-avoid-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!