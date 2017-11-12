थ्रेडिंग करवाने के बाद कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 3 गलतियां, पड़ सकता है भारी
चेहरे की खूबसूरती बढ़ाने में आपकी आईब्रोज का बहुत बड़ा हाथ होता है। महिलाएं इन्हें मेंटेन रखने के लिए समय समय पर ब्यूटी पार्लर भी जाती हैं लेकिन थ्रेडिंग करवाने के बाद की गई कुछ गलतियां आपकी सुंदरता बिगाड़ सकती है। जानिए आखिर क्या हैं वो गलतियां...
