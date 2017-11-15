बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हीरोइनों जैसी पानी है स्किन तो आज ही घर पर बनाएं ये नाइट क्रीम
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:28 PM IST
हर कोई यही चाहता है कि उसके चेहरे की स्किन हीरोइनों की तरह चमकती रहे। इसके लिए लड़कियां कई तरह के प्रोडक्ट्स का इत्तेमाल भी करती हैं लेकिन नतीजा वैसा नहीं मिलता जैसा वो चाहती है। तो चलिए आज हम आपको ऐसी क्रीम के बारे में बताएंगे जिसे लगाने के बाद आपकी स्किन पर तुरंत ग्लो आ जाएगा।
पढे़ं- होठों की झुर्रियों को झट से दूर करता है पपीते का ये गजब का नुस्खा
