Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

होठों की झुर्रियों को झट से दूर करता है पपीते का ये गजब का नुस्खा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:15 AM IST
This home remedy of papaya will help to remove wrinkles of lips

रूखे और काले होंठ अक्सर हमारी खूबसूरती को खराब करने का काम करते हैं। अधिक तनाव या बढ़ती उम्र की वजह से भी होंठों पर झुर्रियां आने लगती हैं। अगर कड़ी धूप और मौसम बदलने की वजह से आपके होंठ भी काले और झुर्रियों दार होते जा रहे हैं तो पपीते का ये उपाय आपको तुरंत राहत पहुंचा सकता है। 

पढ़ें- मौसम बदलते ही बंद नाक से आप भी रहते हैं परेशान तो सेब के सिरके का ये नुस्खा देगा राहत

Comments

Browse By Tags

papaya beet root beauty tips

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बिग बॉस की इस कंटेस्टेंट की खूबसूरती का खुल गया सीक्रेट, ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को मेंटेन

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan beauty secret revealed
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

थ्रेडिंग करवाने के बाद कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 3 गलतियां, पड़ सकता है भारी

Women often make these 3 common mistakes after threading which can diminishes their beauty
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

झुर्रियों से छुटकारा दिलाने में कारगर है केले का छिलका, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

as to get rid of wrinkles try these amazing beauty tips of Banana peel
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

नशे की लत से हैं परेशान तो इन जबरदस्त घरेलू नुस्खों की लें मदद

If you too want to quit alcohol try these tremendous home remedies for it
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मौसम बदलते ही बंद नाक से आप भी रहते हैं परेशान तो सेब के सिरके का ये नुस्खा देगा राहत

If cold often troubles you then this home remedy of apple vinegar will give you instant relief
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

करीना की डायटीशियन ऋजुता दिवेकर से जानें स्मॉग से बचने का ये घरेलू नुस्खा

kareena kapoor dietitian rujuta diwekar recommends jaggery to beat the bad effects of smog
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!