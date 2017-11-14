होठों की झुर्रियों को झट से दूर करता है पपीते का ये गजब का नुस्खा
रूखे और काले होंठ अक्सर हमारी खूबसूरती को खराब करने का काम करते हैं। अधिक तनाव या बढ़ती उम्र की वजह से भी होंठों पर झुर्रियां आने लगती हैं। अगर कड़ी धूप और मौसम बदलने की वजह से आपके होंठ भी काले और झुर्रियों दार होते जा रहे हैं तो पपीते का ये उपाय आपको तुरंत राहत पहुंचा सकता है।
