शाहरुख की इस हरकत पर भड़के सनी ने फाड़ दी थी अपनी जींस, साथ काम ना करने की खाई थी कसम
Sunny Deol reveals the story behind his fall out with YRF and Shah Rukh Khan{"_id":"59b0dc874f1c1bf87f8b486f","slug":"sunny-deol-reveals-the-story-behind-his-fall-out-with-yrf-and-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0902\u0938, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सनी देओल बॉलीवुड के सुपर स्टार में से एक हैं। सनी पाजी ने 'घायल', 'घातक', 'दामिनी', 'जीत', 'बॉर्डर', 'गदर' और 'डर' जैसी सुपर हिट फिल्में दी हैं। अब सनी देओल अपने भाई बॉबी के साथ फिल्म 'पोस्टर ब्वॉयज' लेकर आ रहे हैं।
