राम रहीम के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए कीकू, कपिल शर्मा के बारे में भी किया खुलासा

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 09:03 AM IST
Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

राम रहीम के जेल जाने के बाद से कीकू शारदा काफी खुश हैं। क्योंकि पिछले साल उन्हें राम रहीम की नकल उतारने की वजह से जेल जाना पड़ा था। उन पर डेरा सच्चा सौदा के फॉलोवर की भावनाएं आहत करने का आरोप था।

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

Your Story has been saved!