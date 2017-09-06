In Pics: ब्रैड पिट से अलग होकर बेहद उदास हो गई हैं एंजेलीना जॉली
In Pics: Angelina Jolie is sad after divorce with husband Brad Pitt {"_id":"59b025054f1c1be37f8b4626","slug":"in-pics-angelina-jolie-is-sad-after-divorce-with-husband-brad-pitt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"In Pics: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0921 \u092a\u093f\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091c\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0949\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस एंजेलिना जोली सिंगल होकर खुश नहीं हैं। एक इंटरव्यू के एंजेलीना ने कहा 'ये समय मेरे लिए बेहद कठिन है। इस अकेलेपन को मैं बिल्कुल भी एंज्वाय नहीं कर रही हूं। मैंने ऐसा तो कभी नहीं चाहा था।'
