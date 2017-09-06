Download App
In Pics: ब्रैड पिट से अलग होकर बेहद उदास हो गई हैं एंजेलीना जॉली

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:10 PM IST
In Pics: Angelina Jolie is sad after divorce with husband Brad Pitt

हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस एंजेलिना जोली सिंगल होकर खुश नहीं हैं। एक इंटरव्यू के एंजेलीना ने कहा 'ये समय मेरे लिए बेहद कठिन है। इस अकेलेपन को मैं बिल्कुल भी एंज्वाय नहीं कर रही हूं। मैंने ऐसा तो कभी नहीं चाहा था।'

