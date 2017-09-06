सनी लियोनी ने पहली बार खोले राज, बड़े-बड़े स्टार्स कैसा सुलूक करते थे उनके साथ
Sunny Leone remembers the time when actors and actresses refused to share stage{"_id":"59af719c4f1c1b9a078b4742","slug":"sunny-leone-remembers-the-time-when-actors-and-actresses-refused-to-share-stage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सनी लियोनी ने अकेले दम पर बॉलीवुड में अपनी जगह बनाई है। पोर्न इंडस्ट्री छोड़ बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में अलग पहचान बनाना उनके लिए आसान नहीं था। सनी पहली ऐसी एक्ट्रेस हैं जो पोर्न फिल्में करने के बाद आज शाहरुख और इमरान हाशमी जैसे बड़े स्टार्स के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर किया है।
