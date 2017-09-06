Download App
बिना कपड़ों के पेड़ पर चढ़ी ये पॉपुलर हीरोइन, फोटो सामने आई तो मचा हंगामा

भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:50 PM IST
kim kardashian photoshoot getting viral on social media

हॉलीवुड की फेमस एक्ट्रेस किम कर्दाशियन अक्सर अपनी बोल्डनेस को लेकर चर्चा में रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने ऐसा फोटोशूट करवा लिया जिससे लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। किम ने ये फोटो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है।

पढ़ें- टीवी में हुईं बैन तो आइटम सॉन्ग करने लगीं 'अंगूरी भाभी', साड़ी से सीधे बोल्ड ड्रेस में आईं नजर

