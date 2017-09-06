Download App
teachersday teachersday

2 साल से गायब है संजय दत्त के साथ काम कर चुका ये हीरो, GF के साथ निकला था फिर घर नहीं लौटा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 08:06 AM IST
munnabhai mbbs actor vishal thakkar missing from 2 years

फिल्म 'मुन्ना भाई एमबीबीएस' का हर कैरेक्टर इतना मजेदार था कि सालों बाद भी उन्हें दर्शक भूल नहीं सकते। इन्हीं में से एक किरदार विशाल ठक्कर का था जो लड़की के लिए सुसाइड करने चला था। फिर मुन्ना की 'जादू की झप्पी' उसे ठीक कर देती है।

