बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईवेंट में डेढ़ लाख रुपए के कपड़े पहनकर पहुंचीं कंगना, ड्रेस देख सिर पीट लेंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Kangana Ranaut latest nightsuit is very expensive
{"_id":"59ae624a4f1c1b85078b4608","slug":"kangana-ranaut-latest-nightsuit-is-very-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:28 PM IST
Photo Credit: getty images
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a62c744f1c1b42738b45dc","slug":"naveen-prakash-of-bigg-boss-10-was-a-teacher-in-ram-rahim-ashram-for-3-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59ae4fc94f1c1b80078b461a","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-looks-like-a-goddess-as-she-visits-lalbaugcha-raja-ahead-of-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ae40234f1c1b91078b45dd","slug":"bobby-deol-acknowledges-that-his-career-failed-now-start-second-inning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ae2cb24f1c1ba0078b4594","slug":"bobby-darling-wants-her-husband-ramnik-sharma-to-be-hanged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 '\u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940', \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0932\u0915\u0935\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ae19f94f1c1b94078b4568","slug":"first-look-of-sara-ali-khan-and-sushant-singh-starrer-kedarnath-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925' \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924-\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!