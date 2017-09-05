Download App
teachersday teachersday

ईवेंट में डेढ़ लाख रुपए के कपड़े पहनकर पहुंचीं कंगना, ड्रेस देख सिर पीट लेंगे

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:28 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut latest nightsuit is very expensive

इन दिनों कंगना रनौत ने बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में तहलका मचाया हुआ है। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में ऋतिक रोशन, आदित्य पंचोली से लेकर कई स्टार्स की पोल खोल दी। हालांकि इसके बाद से हर कोई उन्हें धमकाने में लगा हुआ है। 

Your Story has been saved!