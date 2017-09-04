बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गवाह ने खोले राज, फिल्में हिट कराने के लिए हनीप्रीत के साथ मिलकर क्या करता था राम रहीम
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:37 AM IST
अब तक के सबसे विवादित बाबा गुरमीत राम रहीम के बारे लगभग हर रोज कोई ना कोई खुलासे हो रहे हैं। गुरमीत के ड्राइवर और गवाह खट्टा सिंह ने राम रहीम की सारी पोल खोलकर रख दी है। खट्टा सिंह ने राम रहीम की फिल्मों को लेकर भी एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है।
