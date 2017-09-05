Download App
बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, काम ना मिलने पर क्या हालत हो गई थी

भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:42 AM IST
Bobby Deol acknowledges that his career failed now start second inning

करीब चार साल बाद बॉबी देओल की कमबैक फिल्म 'पोस्टर ब्वॉयज' रिलीज होने जा रही है। मराठी फिल्मों के फेमस एक्टर श्रेयस तलपड़े ने इस फिल्म को डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म में सनी देओल, श्रेयस और बॉबी तीनों एडल्ट कॉमेडी करते नजर आएंगे। 

पढ़ें- गवाह ने खोले राज, फिल्में हिट कराने के लिए हनीप्रीत के साथ मिलकर क्या करता था राम रहीम

