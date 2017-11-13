Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

बत्ती बुझने के बाद फोन का इस्तेमाल करना हो सकता है खतरनाक, छोड़ दें ये आदत

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:46 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/5
भागती दौड़ती जिंदगी में फोन एक ऐसी चीज है जो एक मिनट भी आपके पास न हो तो ऐसा लगता है दुनिया से ही कॉन्टेक्ट खत्म हो गया है। चाहे ऑफिस हो या फिर घर हर कोई अपने हाथ में फोन लिए नजर आता है। ऐसे में कुछ लोग अंधेरे में भी फोन का इस्तेमाल करने से नहीं चूंकते। अगर आप फोन को कुछ ऐसे ही इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं तो ये खबर आपके लिए पढ़ना जरूरी है। अंधेरे में फोन का इस्तेमाल करने पर कई तरह के नुकसान हो सकते हैं। 

पढ़ें- प्रेगनेंसी के शुरुआती दिनों में रोजाना खाएंगे ये पत्ता तो नहीं होंगे इस बड़ी बीमारी के शिकार
2/5
होने लगते हैं तनावग्रस्त
अंधेरे में ज्यादा देर तक फोन का इस्तेमाल करने से धीरे धीरे तनाव महसूस होने लगता है। ऐसा इसलिए होता है क्योंकि आंखों पर अधिक जोर पड़ता है। इसलिए अंधेरे में फोन का इस्तेमाल करने से बचे।

पढे़ं- गर्दन पर मोटापा दिखने लगा है तो ये 5 टिप्स अपनाएं, चर्बी से छुटकारा पाएं
3/5
दिनभर महसूस करेंगे थकान
देर रात तक फोन का इस्तेमाल करने से सबसे ज्यादा खराब असर नींद पर पड़ता है। नींद धीरे धीरे कम होने लगती है और अगले दिन आपको थकान महसूस होगी।

पढ़ें- 8 घंटे से ज्यादा सोना हो सकता है खतरनाक, स्टडी में खुलासा
4/5
आंखों का लाल हो जाना
रात में बिस्तर पर आते ही लोग फोन या मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल करने लगते हैं। ऐसा करने से आंखों में रेडनस और ड्राईनेस की परेशानी हो सकती हैं।

पढ़ें- पुरुषों की शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करता है भुना लहसुन, चार और फायदे भी जान लें
इसे भी पढ़ें : प्रेगनेंसी के शुरुआती दिनों में रोजाना खाएंगे ये पत्ता तो नहीं होंगे इस बड़ी बीमारी के शिकार
5/5
नींद में कमी
सोने से पहले मोबाइल पर गेम खेलना या फिर दोस्तों से चैट करते समय अक्सर लोगों को समय का अंदाजा नहीं होता।जिसकी वजह से नींद में कमी होने लगती है।

Also View

If you want to get rid of neck fat than try these amazing five tricks for instant relief

गर्दन पर मोटापा दिखने लगा है तो ये 5 टिप्स अपनाएं, चर्बी से छुटकारा पाएं

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
Sleeping more than eight hours harmful for Health says Study

8 घंटे से ज्यादा सोना हो सकता है खतरनाक, स्टडी में खुलासा

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

Most Viewed

पुरुषों की शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करता है भुना लहसुन, चार और फायदे भी जान लें

Roasted garlic will solve the man physical weakness issue
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रात में सोने से पहने न करें ये काम, हो सकते हैं ये 4 नुकसान

Drinking too much water before sleeping at night increase the risk of diseases
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

गर्दन पर मोटापा दिखने लगा है तो ये 5 टिप्स अपनाएं, चर्बी से छुटकारा पाएं

If you want to get rid of neck fat than try these amazing five tricks for instant relief
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

8 घंटे से ज्यादा सोना हो सकता है खतरनाक, स्टडी में खुलासा

Sleeping more than eight hours harmful for Health says Study
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

प्रेगनेंसी के शुरुआती दिनों में रोजाना खाएंगे ये पत्ता तो नहीं होंगे इस बड़ी बीमारी के शिकार

From starting days of your pregnancy add tulsi leaves in your daily diet to get rid of anemia
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पानी के साथ ही लेनी चाहिए दवा, दूध या सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक के साथ नहीं, जानिए क्यों

how to take medicine dose
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

अयंगर योगः बदलते वक्त के साथ बदलते घुटने का इलाज करेगा सुप्तपदांगुष्ठासन

Iyengar Yoga: Know how Supta Padangusthasana will help you to treat your knee pain
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भुजंगासनः सांस लेने में दिक्कत है तो चुटकियों में सब सही कर देगा ये आसन

Bhujangasana yoga beneficial in trouble of breathing
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पेट और जांघ की चर्बी का दुश्मन है यह आसन, कुछ ही दिनों में दिखेगा फर्क

Loose your belly and thigh fat with the help of naukasana
  • शुक्रवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

जिम जाए बिना ऋतिक जैसी बॉडी बनाना चाहते हैं तो घर में करें ये एक आसन

Without going gym you can get Hrithik Roshan like fit body and chest with the help of Chakrasana
  • बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

खड़े होकर पानी पीना पड़ सकता है भारी, आज ही बदल लें तरीका

Know the right method of drinking water
  • शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2017
  • +

न छुएं शरीर के ये 5 हिस्से, हो सकते हैं बड़ी बीमारी के शिकार

dont touch these five body parts otherwise you may suffer from diseases
  • बुधवार, 1 नवंबर 2017
  • +
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!