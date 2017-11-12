Download App
प्रेगनेंसी के शुरुआती दिनों में रोजाना खाएंगे ये पत्ता तो नहीं होंगे इस बड़ी बीमारी के शिकार

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:53 AM IST
अक्सर प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद गर्भवती महिलाओं में एनीमिया के साथ-साथ हाइपरटेंशन की समस्या भी देखी जाती है। प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान डॉक्टर अक्सर गर्भवती महिलाओं को दवा खाने से परहेज करने के लिए कहते हैं लेकिन प्रेग्नेंसी के शुरुआती दिनों में अगर महिलाएं इस जादुई पत्ते का सेवन करती हैं तो कई परेशानियों से बचाव किया जा सकता है। 

एनीमिया
प्रैग्नेंट महिलाओं में बच्चे के जन्म के बाद खून की कमी हो जाती है जिसकी वजह से वो एनिमिया का शिकार हो जाती हैं। ऐसे में गर्भावस्था के शुरुआती दिनों में महिलाएं तुलसी के पत्तों का सेवन करना शुरू कर दें तो इस कमी से बचाव किया जा सकता है। खास बात ये है कि इसके कोई साइड इफेक्ट्स भी नहीं है। 
तनाव 
गर्भावस्था के दौरान महिलाओं को अक्सर मूड स्विंग होता है। जिसकी वजह से वो कई बार काफी तनाव भी महसूस करती हैं। तनाव की वजह से होने वाले बच्चे को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। ऐसे में तुलसी के पत्तों का सेवन करने से दिमाग शांत रहता है। 

 
बच्चे का विकास 
प्रेग्नेंसी के शुरुआती दिनों में तुलसी के पत्तों का सेवन भ्रूण के विकास के लिए अच्छा होता है। इसमें मौजूद विटामिन-ए बच्चे के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है।
 
खून के थक्‍के जमने से रोकता है
तुलसी में सभी प्रकार के पौषक तत्वों के साथ विटामिन k भी काफी मात्रा में पाया जाता है। जो शरीर में खून के थक्के जमने से रोकता है। डॉक्टर भी गर्भवती महिलाओं को रोजाना 2-3 तुलसी की पत्तियों का सेवन करने के लिए कहते हैं। इसे खाने से किसी प्रकार का नुकसान नहीं होता है। 

