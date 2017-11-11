Download App
गर्दन पर मोटापा दिखने लगा है तो ये 5 टिप्स अपनाएं, चर्बी से छुटकारा पाएं

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:38 AM IST
1/5
मोटापे का असर अक्सर शरीर के उन हिस्सों में दिखने लगता है जो आपको पर्सनैलिटी पर खराब असर डालने लगता है। इन हिस्सों में डबल चिन, पेट, कमर, जांघ और गर्दन शामिल हैं। कई बार ऐसा होता है कि गले पर चर्बी इतनी बढ़ जाती है कि गर्दन अजीब सी लगने लगती है। ऐसे में ये आसान से टिप्स अपनाकर आप इस परेशानी से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं। 

2/5
च्युइंगम चबाएं
च्युइंगम चबाना भी गर्दन में जमा चर्बी से छुटकारा पाने का अच्छा तरीका है। ऐसा करने से गर्दन की एक्ससाइज होगी और धीरे धीरे चर्बी भी कम हो जाएगी।

3/5
बैठने की पोजीशन पर ध्यान दें
काम करते वक्त अक्सर लोगों की पोजीशन बिगड़ जाती है। जिसका सीधा असर गर्दन पर पड़ता है। इसलिए कभी भी काम करते समय न तो टेढ़ा बैठे और न ही झुककर बैठे। अगर आप इसका ध्यान रखेंगे तो गर्दन पर चर्बी नहीं जमा होगी।

4/5
सही डाइट लें
ज्यादा फास्ट फूड खाने से भी गले में चर्बी जमा हो जाती है जिसकी वजह से गर्दन मोटी दिखने लगती है। इसलिए उन चीजों को खाने में शामिल करें जिसमें पूरा न्यूट्रिशन मिलें। आप चिकन, फिश, अनाज के अलावा हरी सब्जियां का सेवन कर सकते हैं।

5/5
ज्यादा पानी पिएं
शरीर में पानी की कमी न होने दें। जितना हो सके पानी पिएं। ऐसा होने पर शरीर में डिहाईड्रेशन नहीं होगा। कम पानी पीने से शरीर डिहाइड्रेशन हो जाता है जिसकी वजह से त्वचा रूखी और गर्दन में चर्बी जमा हो जाती है।

