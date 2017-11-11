गर्दन पर मोटापा दिखने लगा है तो ये 5 टिप्स अपनाएं, चर्बी से छुटकारा पाएं
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:38 AM IST
1/5
मोटापे का असर अक्सर शरीर के उन हिस्सों में दिखने लगता है जो आपको पर्सनैलिटी पर खराब असर डालने लगता है। इन हिस्सों में डबल चिन, पेट, कमर, जांघ और गर्दन शामिल हैं। कई बार ऐसा होता है कि गले पर चर्बी इतनी बढ़ जाती है कि गर्दन अजीब सी लगने लगती है। ऐसे में ये आसान से टिप्स अपनाकर आप इस परेशानी से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं।
2/5
3/5
4/5
सही डाइट लें
ज्यादा फास्ट फूड खाने से भी गले में चर्बी जमा हो जाती है जिसकी वजह से गर्दन मोटी दिखने लगती है। इसलिए उन चीजों को खाने में शामिल करें जिसमें पूरा न्यूट्रिशन मिलें। आप चिकन, फिश, अनाज के अलावा हरी सब्जियां का सेवन कर सकते हैं।
5/5
ज्यादा पानी पिएं
शरीर में पानी की कमी न होने दें। जितना हो सके पानी पिएं। ऐसा होने पर शरीर में डिहाईड्रेशन नहीं होगा। कम पानी पीने से शरीर डिहाइड्रेशन हो जाता है जिसकी वजह से त्वचा रूखी और गर्दन में चर्बी जमा हो जाती है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2017
गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2017
बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2017
रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2017
