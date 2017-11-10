Download App
8 घंटे से ज्यादा सोना हो सकता है खतरनाक, स्टडी में खुलासा

रूपायन डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:42 AM IST
अगर आप 8 घंटे से ज्यादा सोते हैं, तो यह आपकी सेहत के लिए नुकसानदायक साबित हो सकता है। यह बात चीन में हुए एक शोध में सामने आई है। 

अध्ययनकर्ताओं ने ज्यादा नींद लेने को दिमाग के कम कार्य करने की क्षमता से जोड़ा है। 2011 में चीन के वृद्ध नागरिकों पर किए गए एक अध्ययन में पता चला है कि कम नींद की तरह ज्यादा नींद भी आपकी याद्दाश्त को प्रभावित कर सकती है। 

पर्याप्त नींद हमारी याद्दाश्त के लिए बहुत जरूरी है लेकिन कम नींद या जरूरत से ज्यादा नींद का हमारी याद्दाश्त पर गलत प्रभाव पड़ता है। सिर्फ याद्दाश्त ही नहीं, नींद की अधिकता से स्वास्थ्य संबंधी अन्य समस्याएं भी होती हैं।

अध्ययन की मानें, तो ज्यादा नींद अवसाद के खतरों को बढ़ा सकती हैं। दरअसल, 10 घंटे से ज्यादा नींद शरीर में कम स्तर की सूजन संबंधी प्रवृत्तियों को प्रभावित करती है।

Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

