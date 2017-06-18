आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

दमकेंगी आंखें तो चमकेगा व्यक्तित्व

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 12:57 PM IST
shine of your eyes will reflect in your personality

आंखे व्यक्तित्व का आईना होती हैं। अब सोचिये धूल मिट्टी भरे आईने से झांकने पर आपका व्यक्तित्व कैसा दिखेगा। यकीन बुझी-बुझी आंखें आपके व्यक्तित्व को बिल्कुल फीका देंगी। इसलिये चमकदार व्यक्तित्व के लिये जरूरी है कि आंखों की चमक कम न पड़े। यहां कुछ टिप्स हैं जो रखेंगे आपके व्यक्तित्व के आईने को बिल्कुल चमचमाता हुआ।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

life style lifestyle amrujal

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

खर्राटों से परेशान हैं? ये तकनीक 7 दिनों में देगी छुटकारा

Know about the magical home remedy of snoring, within few days you will get rid of this problem
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मौसम बदलने से झड़ रहे हैं बाल, लौंग का कंडिशनर कर देगा कमाल

If you want to have long dense cool hair,use cloves conditioner in this way
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

नस पर नस चढ़ जाए तो 10 सेकेंड का ये उपाय देगा राहत

If the veins cramp often trouble you,then use this simple trick to get relief within 10 seconds
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?