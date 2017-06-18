दमकेंगी आंखें तो चमकेगा व्यक्तित्व

Home
shine of your eyes will reflect in your personality
आंखे व्यक्तित्व का आईना होती हैं। अब सोचिये धूल मिट्टी भरे आईने से झांकने पर आपका व्यक्तित्व कैसा दिखेगा। यकीन बुझी-बुझी आंखें आपके व्यक्तित्व को बिल्कुल फीका देंगी। इसलिये चमकदार व्यक्तित्व के लिये जरूरी है कि आंखों की चमक कम न पड़े। यहां कुछ टिप्स हैं जो रखेंगे आपके व्यक्तित्व के आईने को बिल्कुल चमचमाता हुआ।
