गर्मियों में पपीता है रामबाण और भी टिप्स हैं कारगर
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 05:47 PM IST
गर्मियों में अपच होना आम बात है। अपच के बाद दस्त और उल्टियों आपके शरीर को बेहाल कर देती हैं। नतीजतन आप डिहाइड्रेशन के शिकार हो जाते हैं। आप डिहाइड्रेशन के शिकार न हों, इसके लिये खान-पान का ध्यान रखना बेहद जरूरी है। गर्मियों में खान पान की कुछ टिप्स जो अपच जैसी समस्या से आपको कोसों दूर रखेंगी।
