बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिरदर्द को छूमंतर कर देगा कच्चा आलू, ये टिप्स भी देंगे तुरंत राहत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
potao for Headache Relief
{"_id":"59424fb04f1c1b103c8b4846","slug":"potao-for-headache-relief","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942\u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:58 PM IST
सिर में दर्द है तो आप फौरन अपनी किचन की तरफ भागें। सब्जी की डलिया से उठायें दो आलू। फिर उसका जूस बनायें। एक सूती कपड़े को उसमे डुबोकर सिर पर रखें। आंखें बंद करें। कपड़ा जब गरम हो जाये तो फिर आलू के जूस में डुबोयें और उसे सिर पर रखें। 15-20 मिनट में सिरदर्द छूमंतर हो जायेगा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5936447f4f1c1b34539c8246","slug":"hair-loss-and-balding-can-cure-by-this-tibetan-method","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u093f\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"59218e244f1c1b3c6a535cea","slug":"wants-to-grow-rich-sooner-then-adopt-these-5-frugal-habits-of-rich-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0926\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5922d9cc4f1c1b8711535f0c","slug":"know-what-even-girls-do-not-know-about-their-nature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59423ca04f1c1bee688b47a0","slug":"some-extremely-strange-wedding-traditions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908... ","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top