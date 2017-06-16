आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

दिमाग का है ट्रैफिक जाम तो डायरी राइटिंग करेगी ट्रैफिक पुलिस का काम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:31 PM IST
diary writing is a therapy of anxiety and stress

रोज की भागदौड़ और कई जिम्मेदारियां दिमाग के भीतर भूचाल मचाये रखती हैं। ख्यालों की भीड़ और इनकी उलटी-सीधी चाल दिमाग का ट्रैफिक जाम कर देती है। इससे छुटकारा पाना है तो सोने से पहले 10 मिनट रोज लिखें डायरी। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

dairy writing anxiety

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

गंजे सिर पर बाल ला देगा ये तिब्बती नुस्खा, यहां देखें प्रयोग करने का तरीका

hair loss and balding can cure by this Tibetan method
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

जल्द पाना चाहते हैं कामयाबी तो आदतों में शामिल करें अमीरों की ये आदतें

Wants to grow rich sooner, then adopt these 5 frugal habits of rich people
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

यकीन मानिए, लड़कियां खुद नही जानती अपने ये राज

Know what even Girls do not know about their nature
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे