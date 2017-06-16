बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिमाग का है ट्रैफिक जाम तो डायरी राइटिंग करेगी ट्रैफिक पुलिस का काम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
diary writing is a therapy of anxiety and stress
{"_id":"5943901d4f1c1b56438b4860","slug":"diary-writing-is-a-therapy-of-anxiety-and-stress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:31 PM IST
रोज की भागदौड़ और कई जिम्मेदारियां दिमाग के भीतर भूचाल मचाये रखती हैं। ख्यालों की भीड़ और इनकी उलटी-सीधी चाल दिमाग का ट्रैफिक जाम कर देती है। इससे छुटकारा पाना है तो सोने से पहले 10 मिनट रोज लिखें डायरी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5936447f4f1c1b34539c8246","slug":"hair-loss-and-balding-can-cure-by-this-tibetan-method","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u093f\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"59218e244f1c1b3c6a535cea","slug":"wants-to-grow-rich-sooner-then-adopt-these-5-frugal-habits-of-rich-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0926\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5922d9cc4f1c1b8711535f0c","slug":"know-what-even-girls-do-not-know-about-their-nature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top