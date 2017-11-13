Download App
अब पाउडर लगाने से होंगे लंबे-घने बाल, ऐसे करें इसका इस्तेमाल

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:23 PM IST
If you want long and strong hair than use Shikakai powder with amla

एक बार फिर से लड़कियों के बीच लंबे बालों का क्रेज बढ़ गया है। जिसकी वजह से वो न जाने बालों पर कितनी चीजों लगाती है फिर भी बालों पर कोई भी असर दिखाई नहीं देता। अगर आप इसी बात से परेशान हैं तो शिकाकाई पाउडर को आंवला के साथ लगाने पर बालों की लंबाई जल्दी बढ़ जाएगी।

