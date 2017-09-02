बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोशल मीडिया पर आई दिव्यांका की मौत की खबर, खुद ट्वीट कर कहा, 'अभी मैं जिंदा हूं'
Divyanka Tripathi rubbishes rumours of her death says i am very much alive
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 11:59 AM IST
टीवी सीरियल 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' से फेमस होने वाली दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी को लेकर ऐसी खबर सामने कि उनके फैंस के होश उड़ गए। दरअसल, किसी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि दिव्यांका का निधन हो गया है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
