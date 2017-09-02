Download App
kavya kavya

सोशल मीडिया पर आई दिव्यांका की मौत की खबर, खुद ट्वीट कर कहा, 'अभी मैं जिंदा हूं'

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 11:59 AM IST
Divyanka Tripathi rubbishes rumours of her death says i am very much alive

टीवी सीरियल 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' से फेमस होने वाली दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी को लेकर ऐसी खबर सामने कि उनके फैंस के होश उड़ गए। दरअसल, किसी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि दिव्यांका का निधन हो गया है।

Your Story has been saved!