Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

महल में रहती और हीरों के बाथ टब में नहाती है ये सिंगर, कमाई आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 11:20 AM IST
Diamond bath in Taylor Swift new music video bath tub cost $10 million

टेलर स्विफ्ट हॉलीवुड की सबसे पॉपुलर सिंगर में से एक हैं। 14 साल की उम्र से अपना सिंगिंग करियर शुरू करने वाली टेलर का हाल ही में एक नया एल्बम लॉन्च हुआ है। इस एल्बम का नाम “Look What You Made Me Do” है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

taylor swift hollywood

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Viewed

OMG, लीक हुआ गेम्स ऑफ थ्रोन्स का ‘द ड्रेगन एंड द वोल्फ’ एपिसोड या फिर...!   

Game of Thrones script leak
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पूल में मस्ती करते दिखे 'टाइटैनिक' के जैक और रोज, देखें तस्वीरें

After Titanic these poolside photos of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio will take your heart
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सात साल की उम्र में बनाई थी पहली शॉर्ट फिल्म...जानिए कौन हैं ये डायरेक्टर

director chirstopher nolan started learning camera when he was seven year
  • बुधवार, 2 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

सेलेना गोमेज का इंस्टाग्राम हैक, जस्टिन बीबर के न्यूड फोटो हुए पोस्ट

selina gomez instagram hacked nude photos of justein bieber get posted
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'गो टू हेल लिटिल फिंगर', इस विलेन की मौत पर ट्विटर पर उमड़ा नफरत का सैलाब

game of thrones famous character Little finger dies
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

युवाओंं की प्रेरणा बनी एमा वॉटसन, सर्वे में आया सामने

Beauty And The Beast Actress Emma Watson Became Most Inspiring Celebrity For Teenager
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!