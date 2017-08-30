Download App
इस हीरोइन के नाम था सबसे ज्यादा रेप सीन करने का रिकॉर्ड, 27 की उम्र में हो गई थी दर्दनाक मौत

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:07 AM IST
yesteryear actress nazima flashback and her untold story

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में ऐसी ऐसी कई एक्ट्रेस आईं जिन्होंने अपनी सफलता के झंडे गाड़े। लेकिन बहुत जल्द उनका करियर खत्म हो गया। इन्हीं में एक नाम एक्ट्रेस नजीमा का है। जिनकी खूबसूरती का हर कोई दीवाना था और अपनी एक्टिंग से वो दर्शकों का दिल जीत लेती थीं।
 

