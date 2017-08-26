Download App
kavya kavya

OMG, लीक हुआ गेम्स ऑफ थ्रोन्स का ‘द ड्रेगन एंड द वोल्फ’ एपिसोड या फिर...!   

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 03:30 PM IST
Game of Thrones script leak

 
गेम्स ऑफ थ्रोन्स का हर सीजन धमाल मचा रहा है। सीरियल के विलेन नाइट किंग की क्रूरता ने तो उसे फैंस के बीच बेहद कुख्यात का दिया है। वैसे चर्चा के लिए तो हर सीजन में कुछ न कुछ जरूर होता है। जैसे फिलहाल इसके तीन विशालकाय ड्रैगन और बर्फ के बवंडर के बीच भयंकर युद्ध लोगों के बीच गरमा गरम चर्चा का मुद्दा है। ऐसे में अगर 'गेम्स ऑफ थ्रोन्स' का कोई एपिसोड लीक हो जाए तो हंगामा ही मच जाता है।

