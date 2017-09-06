टीवी में हुईं बैन तो आइटम सॉन्ग करने लगीं 'अंगूरी भाभी', साड़ी से सीधे बोल्ड ड्रेस में आईं नजर
टीवी सीरियल 'भाभी जी घर पर हैं' से फेमस हुईं शिल्पा शिंदे ने लंबे समय बाद वापसी की है। इस बार वो टीवी नहीं बल्कि सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर लौटी हैं। फिल्म 'पटेल की पंजाबी शादी' में शिल्पा आइटम सॉन्ग करती नजर आ रही हैं। हाल ही में ये गाना रिलीज हुआ है। 'अंगूरी भाभी' का ये बोल्ड लुक देख उनके फैंस भी हैरान हैं।
