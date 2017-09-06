बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बॉलीवुड ही नहीं हॉलीवुड के फिल्मकारों के लिए भी अजूबा है यहां शूटिंग करना
this shooting location always attract the film maker
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:48 PM IST
हॉलीवुड फिल्में बेहतरीन लोकेशन के लिए जानी जाती है। लेकिन पिछले एक दशक में इसी तरह का ट्रेंड बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में भी देखने को मिला है। जब अनछुए लोकेशंस बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में देखने को मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे लोकेशन तलाशने के लिए बॉलीवुड के फिल्मकार अब राजस्थान के बेहतरीन शूटिंग लोकेशन को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक शूटिंग लोकेशन है राजस्थान के दौसा जिले में स्थित आभानेरी। यहां की चांद बावड़ी हॉलीवुड से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक के फिल्म डायरेक्टरों का आकर्षित किया है।
