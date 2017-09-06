Download App
बॉलीवुड ही नहीं हॉलीवुड के फिल्मकारों के लिए भी अजूबा है यहां शूटिंग करना

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:48 PM IST
this shooting location always attract the film maker

हॉलीवुड फिल्में बेहतरीन लोकेशन के लिए जानी जाती है। लेकिन पिछले एक दशक में इसी तरह का ट्रेंड बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में भी देखने को मिला है। जब अनछुए लोकेशंस बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में देखने को मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे लोकेशन तलाशने के लिए बॉलीवुड के फिल्मकार अब राजस्थान के बेहतरीन शूटिंग लोकेशन को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक शूटिंग लोकेशन है राजस्थान के दौसा जिले में स्थित आभानेरी। यहां की चांद बावड़ी हॉलीवुड से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक के ​फिल्म डायरेक्टरों का आकर्षित किया है।

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

म्यांमार: रोहिंग्या मुस्लिमों का मुद्दा उठाकर पीएम मोदी ने कहा “हमें भी चिंता है”

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!