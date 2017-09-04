बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शर्ट और स्लिपर में ही घर से बाहर निकल आईं सुहाना, फोटोग्राफर को देखा तो हुईं परेशान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
shah rukh khan daughter Suhana Khan can look so charming in shirt dress and slippers
{"_id":"59acd9694f1c1b07278b506d","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-can-look-so-charming-in-shirt-dress-and-slippers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u200c\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 10:52 AM IST
जब से शाहरुख खान की बेटी पार्टी में वन पीस पहने दिखी हैं तब से वो मीडिया की नजरों में आ गई हैं। वो जहां भी जाती हैं मीडिया उन्हें फॉलो करती है। कुछ दिनों में ही वो सबसे फेवरेट स्टारकिड हो गई हैं। हाल ही में सुहाना की कुछ तस्वीरों ने फिर से तहलका मचा दिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a62c744f1c1b42738b45dc","slug":"naveen-prakash-of-bigg-boss-10-was-a-teacher-in-ram-rahim-ashram-for-3-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59ac1da24f1c1b03278b4f36","slug":"raai-laxmi-debut-in-bollywood-from-julie-2-bold-beautiful-and-blessed-of-deepak-shivdasani","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0913\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aca3f14f1c1be7278b4fc7","slug":"interesting-and-unknown-facts-about-rishi-kapoor","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!