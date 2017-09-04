Download App
kavya kavya

शर्ट और ‌स्लिपर में ही घर से बाहर निकल आईं सुहाना, फोटोग्राफर को देखा तो हुईं परेशान

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 10:52 AM IST
shah rukh khan daughter Suhana Khan can look so charming in shirt dress and slippers

जब से शाहरुख खान की बेटी पार्टी में वन पीस पहने दिखी हैं तब से वो मीडिया की नजरों में आ गई हैं। वो जहां भी जाती हैं मीडिया उन्हें फॉलो करती है। कुछ दिनों में ही वो सबसे फेवरेट स्टारकिड हो गई हैं। हाल ही में सुहाना की कुछ तस्वीरों ने फिर से तहलका मचा दिया है।

