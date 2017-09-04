बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
salman khan breaks the mobile phone of one of the fan
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:37 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a62c744f1c1b42738b45dc","slug":"naveen-prakash-of-bigg-boss-10-was-a-teacher-in-ram-rahim-ashram-for-3-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a534904f1c1bf8268b4595","slug":"malaika-arora-flashes-her-toned-legs-in-a-metallic-outfit-salman-khan-watch-her-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3d3264f1c1bff748b456e","slug":"poonam-pandey-poses-topless-morning-selfie-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59aca3f14f1c1be7278b4fc7","slug":"interesting-and-unknown-facts-about-rishi-kapoor","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
{"_id":"59ac36464f1c1be2278b4f39","slug":"autobiography-of-hitler-estimates-to-sell-in-20-thousand-dollars","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915\u0925\u093e \u2018\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092b\u2019 \u0915\u0947 20 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"59ac10eb4f1c1b46738b4ee4","slug":"top-headlines-3-september-2017-pm-modi-gives-the-security-of-country-in-womens-hand","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u2018\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"News Headlines","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c \u0939\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938","slug":"news-headlines"}}
{"_id":"59abf0d54f1c1bf6278b4fbf","slug":"sara-ali-khan-and-sushant-singh-rajput-will-start-shooting-for-kedarnath-from-september-5","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e '\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!